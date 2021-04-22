IPL 2021: 76.6 per cent fans want Virat Kohli to open for RCB

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore are enjoying a great campaign in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League after winning all the three league matches they've played so far. Despite the team performing well, Kohli's bat has so far remained quiet in the competition and the RCB skipper has only accumulated 71 runs from three matches at a below-par average of 23.66.

In all three contests, Kohli has kicked-off RCB's attack with the bat along with fellow opening partner Devdutt Padikkal. In two instances (vs Mumbai Indians and vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), the 32-year-old batsman failed to convert good starts into a staggering individual score and was dismissed on 33 on both the instances.

In the previous contest against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli was dismissed cheaply on 5 from 6 balls, courtesy to some fine effort by Rahul Tripathi in the field.

So ahead of RCB's clash against Rajasthan Royals, which is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening, we conducted a poll on our official Twitter handle to know what the fans feel about Kohli's promotion to opening.

A total of 295 votes were cast, out of which 76.6 per cent people believed Kohli made a smart move by shifting his batting order, while the remaining 23.4 per cent felt the RCB skipper should bat at his normal position.

Has Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli made the right decision to open batting in IPL 2021? Comment your views below.#IPL2021 @RCBTweets @imVkohli #ViratKohli #RoyalChallengersBanglore — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 22, 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently placed second on the eight-team points table, while their opponent Rajasthan Royals are currently seventh and would hope to turn around their fortune going into the clash.