IPL 2021

IPL 2021: AB de Villiers leaves Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma behind to reach THIS big record

RCB batsman AB de Villiers (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers on Tuesday became the second overseas player and sixth overall in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to register 5,000 runs.

Notably, De Villiers also became the fastest to the milestone thus leaving behind the likes of RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Quickest to 5000 IPL runs in terms of balls faced:

1) AB de Villiers - 161 innings, 3288 balls

2) David Warner - 135 innings, 3554 balls

3) Suresh Raina - 173 innings, 3620 balls

4) Rohit Sharma - 188 innings, 3817 balls

5) Virat Kohli - 157 innings, 3827 balls

6) Shikhar Dhawan - 168 innings, 3956 balls

The former South African batsman achieved the feat in the ongoing match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner was the first overseas player to go past the 5000-run mark in the IPL.

Interestingly, as soon as ABD reached the milestone, Warner took to Twitter to declare that De Villiers is his idol.

Meanwhile, Kohli (6041) has the most runs in the IPL and he is followed by CSK's Suresh Raina who has 5472 runs to his name.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are the other two Indian players who have more than 5000 runs in the IPL.

AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.

