हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021 Auction

IPL 2021 auction: Cheteshwar Pujara returns to IPL, Kyle Jamieson pockets whopping Rs 15 crore

IPL 2021 auction: Cheteshwar Pujara's last appearance in the cash-rich league came in 2014, in which the right-handed batsman played for Kings XI Punjab, now called Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson became the second-highest bid in the mini-auction on Thursday. 

IPL 2021 auction: Cheteshwar Pujara returns to IPL, Kyle Jamieson pockets whopping Rs 15 crore
IPL 2021 auction: Cheteshwar Pujara returns to IPL, RCB spend whopping 15 crores for Kyle Jamieson

IPL 2021 auction: India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will make a return to the Indian Premier League after the 33-year-old was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh. 

Pujara's last appearance in the cash-rich league came in 2014, in which the right-handed batsman played for Kings XI Punjab, now called Punjab Kings.

In 30 IPL matches so far, Pujara has only managed to score 390 runs at an average of 20.53. 

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson became the second-highest bid in the mini-auction on Thursday. The Kiwi-allrounder was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore.

Jamieson's addition to the RCB unit can help them change their fortune in the lucrative T20 league, one of the few franchises who are yet to win their maiden IPL title. The Bengaluru-based franchise roped in the Kiwi all-rounder after an engaging bidding war against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. 

Jamieson can prove to be a great addition to the Virat Kohli-led unit after proving his mettle in both departments of the game.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021 AuctionCheteshwar PujaraKyle Jamieson
Next
Story

IPL 2021 auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad and player list

Must Watch

PT5M54S

Bollywood Breaking: When Salman met Swami Om