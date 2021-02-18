IPL 2021 auction: Cheteshwar Pujara returns to IPL, Kyle Jamieson pockets whopping Rs 15 crore

IPL 2021 auction: India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will make a return to the Indian Premier League after the 33-year-old was purchased by Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Pujara's last appearance in the cash-rich league came in 2014, in which the right-handed batsman played for Kings XI Punjab, now called Punjab Kings.

In 30 IPL matches so far, Pujara has only managed to score 390 runs at an average of 20.53.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson became the second-highest bid in the mini-auction on Thursday. The Kiwi-allrounder was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore.

Jamieson's addition to the RCB unit can help them change their fortune in the lucrative T20 league, one of the few franchises who are yet to win their maiden IPL title. The Bengaluru-based franchise roped in the Kiwi all-rounder after an engaging bidding war against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Kyle Jamieson is now the second-most expensive buy in this year's #IPLAuction 15 CR RCB#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 18, 2021

Jamieson can prove to be a great addition to the Virat Kohli-led unit after proving his mettle in both departments of the game.