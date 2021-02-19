IPL 2021 auction: Morris to RR, Jamieson to RCB and full list of players sold

South African all-rounder Chris Morris hit the jackpot by becoming the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history with Rajasthan Royals bringing him home for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket, spoke on their high-profile acquisition of Morris.
“We’re glad to get Chris Morris with us simply for what he brings to the side, both with the bat and ball. With the ball especially, his numbers across the IPLs are really good and his ability to finish games with the bat down the order is useful. Yes, the price was on the higher side, but we’re looking for a very specific role with Chris and really happy to have someone like him in our squad,” Sangakkara said about Morris.
Morris will be wearing the Royals jersey for the first time after 2015. Each team had a salary cap of Rs 85 crore but for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.
A total of Rs 145 crore was splurged by the eight franchises with 57 cricketers getting sold including 22 overseas players – Morris being the highest while young New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 15 crore.
Here is the full list of players bought at the IPL 2021 auction
Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: Rs 17.35 crore)
Krishnappa Gowtham – Rs 9.25 crore
Moeen Ali – Rs 7 crore
Cheteshwar Pujara -- Rs 50 lakh
K Bhagath Varma -- Rs 20 lakh
C Hari Nishaanth -- Rs 20 lakh
M Harisankar Reddy – Rs 20 lakh
Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent: Rs 11.25 crore)
Tom Curran -- Rs 5.25 crore
Steve Smith – Rs 2.20 crore
Sam Billings – Rs 2 crore
Umesh Yadav -- Rs 1 crore
Ripal Patel -- Rs 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod -- Rs 20 lakh
Lukman Meriwala -- Rs 20 lakh
M Siddharth -- Rs 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent: Rs 7.55 crore)
Shakib Al Hasan – Rs 3.2 crore
Harbhajan Singh -- Rs 2 crore
Ben Cutting – Rs 75 lakh
Karun Nair -- Rs 50 lakh
Pawan Negi -- Rs 50 lakh
Venkatesh Iyer -- Rs 20 lakh
Sheldon Jackson -- Rs 20 lakh
Vaibhav Arora – Rs 20 lakh
Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent: Rs 11.70 crore)
Nathan Coulter-Nile -- Rs 5 crore
Adam Milne -- Rs 3.20 crore
Piyush Chawla -- Rs 2.40 crore
James Neesham – Rs 50 lakh
Yudhvir Charak -- Rs 20 lakh
Marco Jansen – Rs 20 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar – Rs 20 lakh
Punjab Kings (Amount spent: Rs 34.40 crore)
Jhye Richardson -- Rs 14 crore
Riley Meredith – Rs 8 crore
Shahrukh Khan -- Rs 5.25 crore
Moises Henriques -- Rs 4.20 crore
Dawid Malan -- Rs 1.5 crore
Fabian Allen – Rs 75 lakh
Jalaj Saxena -- Rs 30 lakh
Saurabh Kumar -- Rs 20 lakh
Utkarsh Singh -- Rs 20 lakh
Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent: Rs 24.20 crore)
Christopher Morris -- Rs 16.25 crore
Shivam Dube -- Rs 4.40 crore
Chetan Sakariya -- Rs 1.20 crore
Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 1 crore
Liam Livingstone – Rs 75 lakh
KC Cariappa -- Rs 20 lakh
Akash Singh -- Rs 20 lakh
Kuldip Yadav -- Rs 20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent: Rs 35.05 crore)
Kyle Jamieson – Rs 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell -- Rs 14.25 crore
Dan Christian -- Rs 4.80 crore
Sachin Baby – Rs 20 lakh
Rajat Patidar – Rs 20 lakh
Mohammed Azharudeen – Rs 20 lakh
Suyash Prabhudesai – Rs 20 lakh
KS Bharat – Rs 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent: Rs 3.8 crore)
Kedar Jadhav – Rs 2 crore
Mujeeb ur Rahman -- Rs 1.5 crore
J Suchith -- Rs 30 lakh