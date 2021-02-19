IPL 2021 auction: Morris to RR, Jamieson to RCB and full list of players sold

South African all-rounder Chris Morris hit the jackpot by becoming the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history with Rajasthan Royals bringing him home for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket, spoke on their high-profile acquisition of Morris.

“We’re glad to get Chris Morris with us simply for what he brings to the side, both with the bat and ball. With the ball especially, his numbers across the IPLs are really good and his ability to finish games with the bat down the order is useful. Yes, the price was on the higher side, but we’re looking for a very specific role with Chris and really happy to have someone like him in our squad,” Sangakkara said about Morris.

Morris will be wearing the Royals jersey for the first time after 2015. Each team had a salary cap of Rs 85 crore but for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.

A total of Rs 145 crore was splurged by the eight franchises with 57 cricketers getting sold including 22 overseas players – Morris being the highest while young New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 15 crore.

Here is the full list of players bought at the IPL 2021 auction

Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: Rs 17.35 crore)

Krishnappa Gowtham – Rs 9.25 crore

Moeen Ali – Rs 7 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara -- Rs 50 lakh

K Bhagath Varma -- Rs 20 lakh

C Hari Nishaanth -- Rs 20 lakh

M Harisankar Reddy – Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent: Rs 11.25 crore)

Tom Curran -- Rs 5.25 crore

Steve Smith – Rs 2.20 crore

Sam Billings – Rs 2 crore

Umesh Yadav -- Rs 1 crore

Ripal Patel -- Rs 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod -- Rs 20 lakh

Lukman Meriwala -- Rs 20 lakh

M Siddharth -- Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent: Rs 7.55 crore)

Shakib Al Hasan – Rs 3.2 crore

Harbhajan Singh -- Rs 2 crore

Ben Cutting – Rs 75 lakh

Karun Nair -- Rs 50 lakh

Pawan Negi -- Rs 50 lakh

Venkatesh Iyer -- Rs 20 lakh

Sheldon Jackson -- Rs 20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora – Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent: Rs 11.70 crore)

Nathan Coulter-Nile -- Rs 5 crore

Adam Milne -- Rs 3.20 crore

Piyush Chawla -- Rs 2.40 crore

James Neesham – Rs 50 lakh

Yudhvir Charak -- Rs 20 lakh

Marco Jansen – Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar – Rs 20 lakh

Punjab Kings (Amount spent: Rs 34.40 crore)

Jhye Richardson -- Rs 14 crore

Riley Meredith – Rs 8 crore

Shahrukh Khan -- Rs 5.25 crore

Moises Henriques -- Rs 4.20 crore

Dawid Malan -- Rs 1.5 crore

Fabian Allen – Rs 75 lakh

Jalaj Saxena -- Rs 30 lakh

Saurabh Kumar -- Rs 20 lakh

Utkarsh Singh -- Rs 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent: Rs 24.20 crore)

Christopher Morris -- Rs 16.25 crore

Shivam Dube -- Rs 4.40 crore

Chetan Sakariya -- Rs 1.20 crore

Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 1 crore

Liam Livingstone – Rs 75 lakh

KC Cariappa -- Rs 20 lakh

Akash Singh -- Rs 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav -- Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent: Rs 35.05 crore)

Kyle Jamieson – Rs 15 crore

Glenn Maxwell -- Rs 14.25 crore

Dan Christian -- Rs 4.80 crore

Sachin Baby – Rs 20 lakh

Rajat Patidar – Rs 20 lakh

Mohammed Azharudeen – Rs 20 lakh

Suyash Prabhudesai – Rs 20 lakh

KS Bharat – Rs 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent: Rs 3.8 crore)

Kedar Jadhav – Rs 2 crore

Mujeeb ur Rahman -- Rs 1.5 crore

J Suchith -- Rs 30 lakh