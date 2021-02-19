हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 auction: Morris to RR, Jamieson to RCB and full list of players sold

Morris will be wearing the Royals jersey for the first time after 2015. A total of Rs 145 crore was splurged by the eight franchises with 57 cricketers getting sold including 22 overseas players – Morris being the highest while young New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 15 crore. 

KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan (left) with Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta during the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

South African all-rounder Chris Morris hit the jackpot by becoming the most expensive overseas buy in IPL history with Rajasthan Royals bringing him home for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore. Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals’ director of cricket, spoke on their high-profile acquisition of Morris. 

“We’re glad to get Chris Morris with us simply for what he brings to the side, both with the bat and ball. With the ball especially, his numbers across the IPLs are really good and his ability to finish games with the bat down the order is useful. Yes, the price was on the higher side, but we’re looking for a very specific role with Chris and really happy to have someone like him in our squad,” Sangakkara said about Morris. 

Morris will be wearing the Royals jersey for the first time after 2015. Each team had a salary cap of Rs 85 crore but for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots. 

A total of Rs 145 crore was splurged by the eight franchises with 57 cricketers getting sold including 22 overseas players – Morris being the highest while young New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 15 crore. 

Here is the full list of players bought at the IPL 2021 auction 

Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: Rs 17.35 crore) 

Krishnappa Gowtham – Rs 9.25 crore 

Moeen Ali – Rs 7 crore 

Cheteshwar Pujara -- Rs 50 lakh 

K Bhagath Varma -- Rs 20 lakh 

C Hari Nishaanth -- Rs 20 lakh 

M Harisankar Reddy – Rs 20 lakh 

Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent: Rs 11.25 crore) 

Tom Curran -- Rs 5.25 crore 

Steve Smith – Rs 2.20 crore 

Sam Billings – Rs 2 crore 

Umesh Yadav -- Rs 1 crore 

Ripal Patel -- Rs 20 lakh 

Vishnu Vinod -- Rs 20 lakh 

Lukman Meriwala -- Rs 20 lakh 

M Siddharth -- Rs 20 lakh 

Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent: Rs 7.55 crore) 

Shakib Al Hasan – Rs 3.2 crore 

Harbhajan Singh -- Rs 2 crore 

Ben Cutting – Rs 75 lakh 

Karun Nair -- Rs 50 lakh 

Pawan Negi -- Rs 50 lakh 

Venkatesh Iyer -- Rs 20 lakh 

Sheldon Jackson -- Rs 20 lakh 

Vaibhav Arora – Rs 20 lakh 

Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent: Rs 11.70 crore) 

Nathan Coulter-Nile -- Rs 5 crore 

Adam Milne -- Rs 3.20 crore 

Piyush Chawla -- Rs 2.40 crore 

James Neesham – Rs 50 lakh 

Yudhvir Charak -- Rs 20 lakh 

Marco Jansen – Rs 20 lakh 

Arjun Tendulkar – Rs 20 lakh 

Punjab Kings (Amount spent: Rs 34.40 crore) 

Jhye Richardson -- Rs 14 crore 

Riley Meredith – Rs 8 crore 

Shahrukh Khan -- Rs 5.25 crore 

Moises Henriques -- Rs 4.20 crore 

Dawid Malan -- Rs 1.5 crore 

Fabian Allen – Rs 75 lakh 

Jalaj Saxena -- Rs 30 lakh 

Saurabh Kumar -- Rs 20 lakh 

Utkarsh Singh -- Rs 20 lakh 

Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent: Rs 24.20 crore) 

Christopher Morris -- Rs 16.25 crore 

Shivam Dube -- Rs 4.40 crore 

Chetan Sakariya -- Rs 1.20 crore 

Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 1 crore 

Liam Livingstone – Rs 75 lakh 

KC Cariappa -- Rs 20 lakh 

Akash Singh -- Rs 20 lakh 

Kuldip Yadav -- Rs 20 lakh 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent: Rs 35.05 crore) 

Kyle Jamieson – Rs 15 crore 

Glenn Maxwell -- Rs 14.25 crore 

Dan Christian -- Rs 4.80 crore 

Sachin Baby – Rs 20 lakh 

Rajat Patidar – Rs 20 lakh 

Mohammed Azharudeen – Rs 20 lakh 

Suyash Prabhudesai – Rs 20 lakh 

KS Bharat – Rs 20 lakh 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent: Rs 3.8 crore) 

Kedar Jadhav – Rs 2 crore 

Mujeeb ur Rahman -- Rs 1.5 crore 

J Suchith -- Rs 30 lakh 

