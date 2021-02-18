IPL 2021 auction: Punjab Kings full squad and player list

Punjab Kings IPL 2021 player list: The Punjab-based IPL franchise rechristened to Punjab Kings and the team management would hope for a change in fortune after the revamp. Along with the skipper KL Rahul and his opening Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings possess a lot of quality in their batting, but the bowling department will require fixing in the mini-auction on Thursday.

Having already off-loaded the likes of Sheldon Cotterell and Glenn Maxwell, the franchise would hope to rope in ideal replacement for the duo.

So far in the mini-auction on Thursday, Punjab have purchased three Australian - Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, and Moises Henriques. Apart from the trio, the franchise also spent a whopping Rs 5.25 crore for India domestic cricketer Shahrukh Khan and English batsman Dawid Malan.

The franchise are yet to lift the IPL trophy and have only one third-place finish and one runners-up position in the 13 editions of the tournament that has been held so far. The team under KL Rahul's leadership finished sixth in the previous edition held in Dubai, with six wins from 14 matches.

Retained: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

Purchased: Shahrukh Khan (5.25 crores), Jhye Richardson (14 crores), Moises Henriques (4.2 crores), Riley Meredith (8 crores), Dawid Malan (1.5 crores), Fabien Allen (Rs 75 lakhs)

Released: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.