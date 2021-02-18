Live IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson bag big rewards

18 February 2021, 18:20 PM
Moises Henriques heads to Punjab Kings
Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques was sold to Punjab Kings, up from his base price of Rs 1 crore
18 February 2021, 18:17 PM
Marnus Labuschagne UNSOLD
Prolific Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne went unsold at his base price of Rs 1 crore
18 February 2021, 18:15 PM
Tom Curran goes to Delhi Capitals
English paceman Tom Curran was sold to Delhi Capitals franchise for Rs 5.25 crore
18 February 2021, 18:11 PM
Kyle Jamieson goes past Maxwell
New Zealand pace bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson becomes second most expensive buy with final bid going to RCB for Rs 15 crore
18 February 2021, 18:02 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara sold to CSK
Test match specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was bought at his base price of Rs 50 lakh by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings
18 February 2021, 17:59 PM
Piyush Chawla is a World Cup-winner: MI
Zaheer Khan on Piyush Chawla: He’s a good cricketer, a World Cup winner who brings a lot of experience. Spinners have a lot of pressure in this format and he can bowl with the new ball.
18 February 2021, 17:57 PM
Riley Meredith earns big bucks
Uncapped Australian paceman Riley Meredith broke the bank in IPL 2021 auctions
Welcome to the den, Riley Me-RED-ith! #SaddaPunjab #IPLAuction2021 #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/Oc7oQKtGpo
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 18, 2021
The Tasmanian paceman was bought for Rs 8 crore by Punjab Kings
18 February 2021, 17:52 PM
Millionaire Glenn Maxwell joins Virat Kohli
Glenn Maxwell was bought for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore by RCB
Looking forward to joining @RCBTweets for this years @IPL
Can’t wait to put everything I have in to helping us lift the trophy!
— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 18, 2021
Maxwell will join forces with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
18 February 2021, 17:48 PM
Dawid Malan joins Punjab Kings
World No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan will head to Punjab Kings
So happy to be joining this awesome team @PunjabKingsIPL https://t.co/KA4HEK2cTh
— Dawid Malan (@dmalan29) February 18, 2021
Malan was bought at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore by Preity Zinta co-owned franchise
18 February 2021, 17:43 PM
Mystery spinner Cariappa to RR
Karnataka mystery spinner KC Cariappa was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh, his base price
18 February 2021, 17:42 PM
J Suchith to SRH for Rs 30 lakh
Karnataka tweaker J Suchith, who was formerly with Mumbai Indians, was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:39 PM
M Siddharth to DC for Rs 20 lakh
Mannimaran Siddharth, the left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu and man-of-the-match in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final, was sold to Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:37 PM
Riley Meredith bought for Rs 8 crore
Australian and Hobart Hurricanes speedster Riley Meredith went to Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 8 crore after furious bidding with Delhi Capitals
18 February 2021, 17:31 PM
Chetan Sakariya sold for Rs 1.2 crore
Saurashtra left-arm paceman Chetan Sakariya was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore, keeping RCB at bay
18 February 2021, 17:28 PM
Lukman Meriwala bought for Rs 20 lakh
Baroda left-arm paceman Lukman Meriwala was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:25 PM
Sheldon Jackson bought by KKR
Puducherry's Sheldon Jackson will rejoin his former team Kolkata Knight Riders after being bought by Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:24 PM
Mohammed Azharuddeen goes to RCB
Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen, who scored a century in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, was bought by RCB for Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:23 PM
Vishnu Vinod heads to Delhi
Kerala's Vishnu Vinod was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:19 PM
K Gowtham goes for Rs 9.25 crore
Karnataka off-spinning all-rounder K Gowtham went to CSK for Rs 9.25 crore outbidding KKR and SRH
18 February 2021, 17:13 PM
Shah Rukh Khan bought for Rs 5.25 crore
Big hitting Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan broke the bank as he was picked up by Priety Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. Shahrukh was named after Bollywood star and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan
18 February 2021, 17:08 PM
Ripal Patel bought by DC
Gujarat cricketer Ripal Patel was bought by Delhi Capitals by Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:05 PM
Rajat Patidar to RCB
Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar was sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 17:04 PM
Sachin Baby back to RCB
Kerala's Sachin Baby returned to RCB, bought for his base price of Rs 20 lakh
18 February 2021, 16:53 PM
Piyush Chawla sold to Mumbai Indians
Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.4 crore after bidding furiously with Delhi Capitals
18 February 2021, 16:49 PM
Harbhajan goes UNSOLD
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh goes UNSOLD at base price of Rs 2 crore
18 February 2021, 16:46 PM
Umesh Yadav returns to Delhi
Indian paceman Umesh Yadav was picked up at his base price of Rs 1 crore by Delhi Capital, completing his return back to Delhi
18 February 2021, 16:45 PM
Another Australian millionaire
Jhye Richardson has become second Australian millionaire of IPL 2020 after Glenn Maxwell.
Jhye Richardson is an IPL millionaire! @PunjabKingsIPL have just purchased him for almost $2.5million AUD! #IPLAuction2021 live: https://t.co/uiXv7T3T8T pic.twitter.com/f0JgFfvO2M
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 18, 2021
18 February 2021, 16:44 PM
Coulter-Nile bought for Rs 5 crore
Australian pace bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore, up from his base price of Rs 1.5 crore
18 February 2021, 16:41 PM
Jhye Richardson goes for Rs 14 crore
Young Jhye Richardson was bought by newly rechristened Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore, outbidding RCB
18 February 2021, 16:40 PM
Jhye Richardson bid past Rs 13 crore
Australian paceman Jhye Richardson has kicked off the next bidding frenzy. The bid is already up to Rs 13 crore between Punjab Kings and RCB
18 February 2021, 16:33 PM
Mustafizur goes to RR
Bangladesh left-arm paceman Mustrafizur Rahman was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore
18 February 2021, 16:32 PM
Adam Milne goes to MI
New Zealand paceman Adam Milne was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore, up from his base price of Rs 50 lakh
18 February 2021, 16:27 PM
Sam Billings unsold
England batsman Sam Billings has gone unsold at his base price of Rs 2 crore
18 February 2021, 16:18 PM
RR welcome back Chris Morris
Rajasthan Royals have welcomed back Chris Morris in style!
“I’m back”. #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPLAuction | #IPL2021 | @Tipo_Morris pic.twitter.com/xLQYKoLzaw
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 18, 2021
Apart from shelling out Rs 16.25 crore, making him the most EXPENSIVE overseas player in IPL history.
18 February 2021, 16:04 PM
Malan goes to Punjab Kings
World No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan goes to Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.
18 February 2021, 16:03 PM
Morris goes to RR
Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in IPL history at Rs 16.25 crore to Rajasthan Royals.
18 February 2021, 16:01 PM
Chris Morris is most expensive in IPL history
Bid for South African all-rounder Chris Morris has already crossed Rs 16.25 crore, the highest in IPL history ahead of Yuvraj Singh in Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils
18 February 2021, 15:49 PM
Shivam Dube sold to Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore with DC backing out towards the end of the bid
18 February 2021, 15:44 PM
Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 crore
Moeen Ali is the first English player to draw interest as Punjab Kings and CSK increase the bid to Rs. 4.6 crore. Ali was finally picked by CSK for Rs 7 crore after being released by RCB this year.
18 February 2021, 15:38 PM
Shakib al Hasan goes to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has drawn interest from both Punjab Kings and his former team KKR. He is finally sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore up from his opening bid of Rs 2 crore.
18 February 2021, 15:32 PM
Maxwell become MILLIONAIRE again
Maxwell is already 4th most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history with bid of Rs 14.25 to RCB
18 February 2021, 15:27 PM
Bid crosses Rs 10 crore for Maxwell
Dhoni's CSK and RCB raised the bid to Rs 11 crore for Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings this season. Maxwell just managed 108 runs in 13 games in IPL 2020!
18 February 2021, 15:23 PM
CSK and RCB gun for Maxwell
Things have steamed up already with bid up to Rs 7 crore for Glenn Maxwell. It is between MS Dhoni's CSK and Virat Kohli's RCB now
18 February 2021, 15:21 PM
Bidding WAR for Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell already up to Rs 4.4 crore between RCB and KKR. RCB have a big purse of Rs 35.4 crore
18 February 2021, 15:19 PM
Not much demand in Set 1
Hanuma Vihari, Evin Lewis, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales and Karun Nair go unsold from Set 1
18 February 2021, 15:16 PM
Steve Smith to DELHI CAPITALS
RCB makes opening bid for Steve Smith at Rs 2 crore, DC raise the bid to Rs 2.2 crore. Former Australian skipper Smith goes for a bargain price of Rs 2.2 crore to the IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals
18 February 2021, 15:13 PM
Alex Hales going unsold
English opener Alex Hales comes up for Rs 1.5 crore but goes unsold at first offer
18 February 2021, 15:11 PM
Karun Nair is first player introduced in auction
Karnataka and former Punjab Kings batsman Karun Nair comes up first but goes unsold!
18 February 2021, 15:06 PM
Title sponsors are back
Vivo is back as title sponsors of IPL 2021 after skipping 2020, IPL Governing Council member Brijesh Patel announces in introductory address.
18 February 2021, 14:58 PM
Set 1 to feature Steve Smith
We are just moments away from the auction and the Set 1 will feature the likes of Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, etc. Who will be the most expensive buy?
Who all will bid for former Australia and Rajasthan Royals for Steve Smith?