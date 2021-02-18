Live IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson bag big rewards

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), going for a salary of Rs 16.25 crores to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 auctions. While RCB and Mumbai Indians began the bid, it got down to Royals and Punjab Kings before he finally went back to RR.

New Zealand pace bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson became the second most expensive buy after a bidding war between Punjab Kings and RCB, finally going to Kohli's team for Rs 15 crore.

Young Australian paceman Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore while former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh went unsold at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian paceman Umesh Yadav will also return to Delhi as DC bought him at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also managed to find a new franchise with Mumbai Indians picking him up for Rs 2.4 crore, ahead of DC.

Behind Morris, Glenn Maxwell became an IPL millionaire again going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore. Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings this season, scored only 108 runs in 13 games but RCB went all guns for him.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also drew a lot of interest as he was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore while former Australian skipper Steve Smith was bought at a bargain of Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.

