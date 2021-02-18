हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson bag big rewards

Chris Morris become the most expensive player in IPL history, going to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in the ongoing IPL 2021 auctions. Kyle Jamieson has became the second most expensive buy. The auction is live on TV on Star Sports 1 channel while it can be Live Streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. 

Last Updated: Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 18:40
IPL 2021 auctions will get under in Chennai on Thursday (February 18). (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), going for a salary of Rs 16.25 crores to Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 auctions. While RCB and Mumbai Indians began the bid, it got down to Royals and Punjab Kings before he finally went back to RR.

New Zealand pace bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson became the second most expensive buy after a bidding war between Punjab Kings and RCB, finally going to Kohli's team for Rs 15 crore.

Young Australian paceman Jhye Richardson went to Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore while former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh went unsold at his base price of Rs 2 crore. Indian paceman Umesh Yadav will also return to Delhi as DC bought him at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla also managed to find a new franchise with Mumbai Indians picking him up for Rs 2.4 crore, ahead of DC.

Behind Morris, Glenn Maxwell became an IPL millionaire again going to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore. Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings this season, scored only 108 runs in 13 games but RCB went all guns for him.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also drew a lot of interest as he was picked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 7 crore while former Australian skipper Steve Smith was bought at a bargain of Rs 2.2 crore by Delhi Capitals.

You can check out the latest updates on IPL 2021 auction on zeenews.india.com

18 February 2021, 18:20 PM

Moises Henriques heads to Punjab Kings

Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques was sold to Punjab Kings, up from his base price of Rs 1 crore

18 February 2021, 18:17 PM

Marnus Labuschagne UNSOLD

Prolific Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne went unsold at his base price of Rs 1 crore

18 February 2021, 18:15 PM

Tom Curran goes to Delhi Capitals

English paceman Tom Curran was sold to Delhi Capitals franchise for Rs 5.25 crore 

18 February 2021, 18:11 PM

Kyle Jamieson goes past Maxwell

New Zealand pace bowling all-rounder Kyle Jamieson becomes second most expensive buy with final bid going to RCB for Rs 15 crore

18 February 2021, 18:02 PM

Cheteshwar Pujara sold to CSK

Test match specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was bought at his base price of Rs 50 lakh by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

18 February 2021, 17:59 PM

Piyush Chawla is a World Cup-winner: MI

Zaheer Khan on Piyush Chawla: He’s a good cricketer, a World Cup winner who brings a lot of experience. Spinners have a lot of pressure in this format and he can bowl with the new ball. 

18 February 2021, 17:57 PM

Riley Meredith earns big bucks

Uncapped Australian paceman Riley Meredith broke the bank in IPL 2021 auctions

The Tasmanian paceman was bought for Rs 8 crore by Punjab Kings

18 February 2021, 17:52 PM

Millionaire Glenn Maxwell joins Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell was bought for a whopping Rs 14.25 crore by RCB

Maxwell will join forces with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

18 February 2021, 17:48 PM

Dawid Malan joins Punjab Kings

World No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan will head to Punjab Kings

Malan was bought at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore by Preity Zinta co-owned franchise

18 February 2021, 17:43 PM

Mystery spinner Cariappa to RR

Karnataka mystery spinner KC Cariappa was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh, his base price

18 February 2021, 17:42 PM

J Suchith to SRH for Rs 30 lakh

Karnataka tweaker J Suchith, who was formerly with Mumbai Indians, was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 30 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:39 PM

M Siddharth to DC for Rs 20 lakh

Mannimaran Siddharth, the left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu and man-of-the-match in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy final, was sold to Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:37 PM

Riley Meredith bought for Rs 8 crore

Australian and Hobart Hurricanes speedster Riley Meredith went to Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 8 crore after furious bidding with Delhi Capitals

18 February 2021, 17:31 PM

Chetan Sakariya sold for Rs 1.2 crore

Saurashtra left-arm paceman Chetan Sakariya was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.2 crore, keeping RCB at bay

18 February 2021, 17:28 PM

Lukman Meriwala bought for Rs 20 lakh

Baroda left-arm paceman Lukman Meriwala was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:25 PM

Sheldon Jackson bought by KKR

Puducherry's Sheldon Jackson will rejoin his former team Kolkata Knight Riders after being bought by Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:24 PM

Mohammed Azharuddeen goes to RCB

Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen, who scored a century in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, was bought by RCB for Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:23 PM

Vishnu Vinod heads to Delhi

Kerala's Vishnu Vinod was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:19 PM

K Gowtham goes for Rs 9.25 crore

Karnataka off-spinning all-rounder K Gowtham went to CSK for Rs 9.25 crore outbidding KKR and SRH

18 February 2021, 17:13 PM

Shah Rukh Khan bought for Rs 5.25 crore

Big hitting Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan broke the bank as he was picked up by Priety Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. Shahrukh was named after Bollywood star and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan 

18 February 2021, 17:08 PM

Ripal Patel bought by DC

Gujarat cricketer Ripal Patel was bought by Delhi Capitals by Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:05 PM

Rajat Patidar to RCB

Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar was sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 17:04 PM

Sachin Baby back to RCB

Kerala's Sachin Baby returned to RCB, bought for his base price of Rs 20 lakh

18 February 2021, 16:53 PM

Piyush Chawla sold to Mumbai Indians

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.4 crore after bidding furiously with Delhi Capitals 

18 February 2021, 16:49 PM

Harbhajan goes UNSOLD

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh goes UNSOLD at base price of Rs 2 crore

18 February 2021, 16:46 PM

Umesh Yadav returns to Delhi

Indian paceman Umesh Yadav was picked up at his base price of Rs 1 crore by Delhi Capital, completing his return back to Delhi

18 February 2021, 16:45 PM

Another Australian millionaire

Jhye Richardson has become second Australian millionaire of IPL 2020 after Glenn Maxwell.

18 February 2021, 16:44 PM

Coulter-Nile bought for Rs 5 crore

Australian pace bowling all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore, up from his base price of Rs 1.5 crore

18 February 2021, 16:41 PM

Jhye Richardson goes for Rs 14 crore

Young Jhye Richardson was bought by newly rechristened Punjab Kings for Rs 14 crore, outbidding RCB

18 February 2021, 16:40 PM

Jhye Richardson bid past Rs 13 crore

Australian paceman Jhye Richardson has kicked off the next bidding frenzy. The bid is already up to Rs 13 crore between Punjab Kings and RCB

18 February 2021, 16:33 PM

Mustafizur goes to RR

Bangladesh left-arm paceman Mustrafizur Rahman was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore

18 February 2021, 16:32 PM

Adam Milne goes to MI

New Zealand paceman Adam Milne was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.2 crore, up from his base price of Rs 50 lakh 

18 February 2021, 16:27 PM

Sam Billings unsold

England batsman Sam Billings has gone unsold at his base price of Rs 2 crore

18 February 2021, 16:18 PM

RR welcome back Chris Morris

Rajasthan Royals have welcomed back Chris Morris in style!

Apart from shelling out Rs 16.25 crore, making him the most EXPENSIVE overseas player in IPL history.

18 February 2021, 16:04 PM

Malan goes to Punjab Kings

World No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan goes to Punjab Kings at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

18 February 2021, 16:03 PM

Morris goes to RR

Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in IPL history at Rs 16.25 crore to Rajasthan Royals. 

18 February 2021, 16:01 PM

Chris Morris is most expensive in IPL history

Bid for South African all-rounder Chris Morris has already crossed Rs 16.25 crore, the highest in IPL history ahead of Yuvraj Singh in Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils 

18 February 2021, 15:49 PM

Shivam Dube sold to Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.4 crore with DC backing out towards the end of the bid

18 February 2021, 15:44 PM

Moeen Ali goes to CSK for Rs 7 crore

Moeen Ali is the first English player to draw interest as Punjab Kings and CSK increase the bid to Rs. 4.6 crore. Ali was finally picked by CSK for Rs 7 crore after being released by RCB this year.

18 February 2021, 15:38 PM

Shakib al Hasan goes to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has drawn interest from both Punjab Kings and his former team KKR. He is finally sold to KKR for Rs 3.2 crore up from his opening bid of Rs 2 crore.

18 February 2021, 15:32 PM

Maxwell become MILLIONAIRE again

Maxwell is already 4th most EXPENSIVE player in IPL history with bid of Rs 14.25 to RCB 

18 February 2021, 15:27 PM

Bid crosses Rs 10 crore for Maxwell

Dhoni's CSK and RCB raised the bid to Rs 11 crore for Glenn Maxwell, who was released by Punjab Kings this season. Maxwell just managed 108 runs in 13 games in IPL 2020!

18 February 2021, 15:23 PM

CSK and RCB gun for Maxwell

Things have steamed up already with bid up to Rs 7 crore for Glenn Maxwell. It is between MS Dhoni's CSK and Virat Kohli's RCB now

18 February 2021, 15:21 PM

Bidding WAR for Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell already up to Rs 4.4 crore between RCB and KKR. RCB have a big purse of Rs 35.4 crore

18 February 2021, 15:19 PM

Not much demand in Set 1

Hanuma Vihari, Evin Lewis, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales and Karun Nair go unsold from Set 1

18 February 2021, 15:16 PM

Steve Smith to DELHI CAPITALS

RCB makes opening bid for Steve Smith at Rs 2 crore, DC raise the bid to Rs 2.2 crore. Former Australian skipper Smith goes for a bargain price of Rs 2.2 crore to the IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals

18 February 2021, 15:13 PM

Alex Hales going unsold

English opener Alex Hales comes up for Rs 1.5 crore but goes unsold at first offer 

18 February 2021, 15:11 PM

Karun Nair is first player introduced in auction

Karnataka and former Punjab Kings batsman Karun Nair comes up first but goes unsold!

18 February 2021, 15:06 PM

Title sponsors are back

Vivo is back as title sponsors of IPL 2021 after skipping 2020, IPL Governing Council member Brijesh Patel announces in introductory address. 

18 February 2021, 14:58 PM

Set 1 to feature Steve Smith

We are just moments away from the auction and the Set 1 will feature the likes of Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, etc. Who will be the most expensive buy?

Who all will bid for former Australia and Rajasthan Royals for Steve Smith?

