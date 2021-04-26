IPL 2021: Australia exodus continues as RCB’s Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson pull out after Andrew Tye due to COVID-19 fear

Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson of Royal Challengers Bangalore have joined Rajasthan Royals’ Andrew Tye in deciding to end their stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Although the pair of them backed out due to ‘personal reasons’ it is believed that most of the Australian cricketers are looking to fly back early due to rising COVID-19 cases in India.

“Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL season. Royal Challengers Bangalore offers complete support to them in all the possible way we can,” Virat Kohli’s RCB said in a statement on Monday (April 26).

The Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Monday (April 26) reported that many Australian players are ‘nervous about securing safe passage back home after the (Scott) Morrison government (Australian government) reduced the number of incoming passengers allowed from India.’

India is enduring a tough phase in the pandemic, with around 3.5 lakh daily Covid-19 cases and inadequate medical facilities. Sunday (April 25) saw 3.54 lakh new cases with over 2800 deaths.

Fast bowler Andrew Tye suggested more Australian cricketers may follow his example and leave the IPL for home as India struggles with a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Tye, who was with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, flew to Sydney on Sunday via Mumbai and Doha, citing the "stress of bubble life" and concerns about borders closing in Australia.

“I just thought I should try and get on the front foot and get home before I got locked out of the country,” Tye told Australian radio station SEN. “I think I`ve had 11 days at home and out of the bubble since August. There’s definitely concerns,” Tye added. “A lot of guys have been in touch today once they’ve realised I was leaving.

“Some of the guys are very interested in what route I took home and how I approached it. I’m not sure if I`ll be the only one (returning), but that`s too early for me to say,” the Royals paceman added.

A number of Australia’s top cricketers remain in India, including batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and paceman Pat Cummins.