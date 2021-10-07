IPL 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals plan to keep RCB’s AB de Villiers in check

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s bottom-placed team Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to defeat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore – who have already qualified for the Playoffs – in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (October 6). SRH paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to defend 13 runs in the final over in spite of the fact that RCB had AB de Villiers in the middle.

Bhuvi, who had dismissed RCB captain Kohli in the first over of the chase, started the over well by conceding one run off the first three balls before being hit for a six. Eventually, he successfully defended the runs and helped SRH secure their third win of the season.

After the win, Bhuvi revealed his plan against ABD in the final over. Admitting that he was more focused, the 31-year-old pacer said the plan was to bowl wide yorkers. “When AB bats, you think more than other batsmen. I will be lying if I say there were no nerves. I was more focused on the process of where to bowl at him. The plan was to bowl full and nothing else. I was trying to bowl wide yorkers. I bowled a straight and got hit for a six and then again went back to wide yorkers. It was the only plan for him,” he said after the match.

Our pace sensation speaks about the secret behind his bowling, in this interview with @BhuviOfficial. Watch here. https://t.co/WEnk2deuyK — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) October 7, 2021

Kohli’s RCB squandered the opportunity to finish in the top two spots on the points table. They had the game in their hands while needing 18 off the last two overs. The penultimate over was bowled by Jason Holder, who conceded five runs and got SRH right back in it.

“It’s been a tough season and it’s great to see some of those small improvements. To see those small adjustments was good, we thought that total was competitive and we saw that fight throughout the ball as well,” Williamson said after the win.