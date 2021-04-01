IPL 2021: Big blow to CSK, THIS paceman pulls out of T20 league Josh Hazlewood

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood chose to opt out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to recharge ahead of another big year of international cricket. Hazlewood was set to depart with Australia’s IPL-bound players today and link back up with franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with whom he played last season when the tournament was staged in the UAE.

But having spent long time in various bio-secure bubbles from last August to January this year, the 30-year-old has decided to skip the IPL to refresh and spend time at home with friends and family.

“It’s been a long 10 months in bubbles and quarantine at different times, so I decided to have a rest from cricket and spend some time at home and in Australia in the next two months,” Hazlewood was quoted as sayiny by cricket.com.au on Wednesday (March 31).

“We’ve got a big winter ahead too. The West Indies is going to be a long tour, with Bangladesh (T20 tour) potentially thrown on the end of that. Then potentially the T20 World Cup leading into the Ashes, so it’s a big 12 months, as it always is with Australia, and I want to give myself the best chance to be mentally and physically ready for that. That’s the decision I've made, and it sits pretty well with me,” the leading Australian paceman added.

Hazlewood, and his national teammates, were put under COVID-19 restrictions from July last year before he left for England with Australia’s limited-overs team where he was in strict bio-secure lockdown before heading to the UAE where again safety protocols were tight.

His return to Australia in November started with two weeks in hotel isolation in Adelaide before moving into the men’s international bubble which also contained rivals India. The bubble with India ended in late January.

The fast bowler follows Josh Philippe and Mitchell Marsh in withdrawing from the IPL, while it is understood other Australians are also considering opting out. Hazlewood played just three games for the MS Dhoni-led side in IPL 2020 and would have been competing with the likes of England pair Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi and Windies veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for a bowling spot in the XI.

CSK’s loss is NSW’s gain, with Hazlewood now available for the back end of the domestic season.