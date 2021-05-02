हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brad Hogg

IPL 2021: Brad Hogg questions non-striker Dhawal Kulkarni's stance after Mumbai Indians victory

Dhawal Kulkarni, the non-striker, backed up too far from the wicket as the defending champions completed the two runs, winning the contest with Kieron Pollard scoring a stroke-filled unbeaten 87 on Saturday.

IPL 2021: Brad Hogg questions non-striker Dhawal Kulkarni&#039;s stance after Mumbai Indians victory
IPL 2021: Brad Hogg questions non-striker Dhawal Kulkarni's stance after Mumbai Indians victory (Twitter/Brad_Hogg)

New Delhi: Former Australia left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg added spice to the "controversy" over the two runs Kieron Pollard and non-striker Dhawal Kulkarni took off the last ball of the innings to help Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in New Delhi.

Kulkarni, the non-striker, backed up too far from the wicket as the defending champions completed the two runs, winning the contest with Kieron Pollard scoring a stroke-filled unbeaten 87 on Saturday.

While there was little chance of a run out as the CSK fielder`s throw from the deep was too wide, yet it reignited the debate about non-strikers backing up too far to avoid a run-out. Former

Rajasthan Royals player, Hogg, tweeted his unhappiness with Kulkarni`s stance, saying, "Sorry again for my harp. Last night last ball 2 runs needed and the non-striker again taking advantage. Is this in the spirit of the game? #MIvsCSK"

He also marked Kulkarni -- who was seen standing on the adjacent wicket nearly 14-15 feet away -- with a blue circle on the screen grab.

CSK bowler Lungi Ngidi pitched the ball into the blockhole outside off as Pollard hastily brought his bat down and jammed it down the ground. Faf du Plessis, at long-on, had to move across to his right to hunt the ball down. But there was enough time for Pollard to scamper back for the second.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Brad HoggIPL 2021
Next
Story

Former BCCI selector Kishan Rungta passes away due to COVID-19

Must Watch

PT28M43S

West Bengal Assembly Election Result: Who will win Bengal Election?