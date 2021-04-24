IPL 2021: Chris Gayle enacts Amrish Puri's signature dialogue 'Mogambo khush hua', leaves teammates in splits - WATCH

Chirs Gayle, who recently dropped his first single featuring popular Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai, is now trying his hands on some popular Bollywood dialogues. In a video released by the Punjab Kings, the franchise Gayle plays for in the lucrative T20 league, the swashbuckling batsman can be seen trying to imitate legendary Bollywood actor Amrish Puri.

In the video, Gayle tries to enact Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue 'Mogambo khush hua' from the Bollywood movie 'Mr India', which leaves his PBKS teammates in splits. Here is the video:

Gayle, who played an unbeaten knock of 43 from 35 deliveries against Mumbai Indians on Friday, asserted that he is feeling fit and is being able to take quick singles in the ongoing IPL season.

“I am feeling very good, a bit relieved. We wanted this win badly, playing against the defending champions was always going to be tough. They played four games, to actually get this win is fantastic for the team and the Universe Boss as well."

The Big interview with the Universe Boss Of a bromance not known before, presenting a fun interview from a fun combo - @arshdeepsinghh & @henrygayle - By @28anand #VIVOIPL #PBKSvMI @PunjabKingsIPL Watch the fun unfold https://t.co/RT84sYNlhL pic.twitter.com/5yvDr7tOEO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021

"I was looking pretty good, running between the wickets, I am feeling fit and good about myself. I am enjoying it, I am looking after my body, getting a lot of massages so I can move freely, humidity here in Chennai also kind of lets the blood flow so I am on top of my game,” Gayle told Arshdeep Singh in a video posted on the official website of IPL.