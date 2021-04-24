हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Chris Gayle enacts Amrish Puri's signature dialogue 'Mogambo khush hua', leaves teammates in splits - WATCH

Chirs Gayle, who recently dropped his first single featuring popular Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai, is now tring his hands on some popular Bollywood dialogues. 

IPL 2021: Chris Gayle enacts Amrish Puri&#039;s signature dialogue &#039;Mogambo khush hua&#039;, leaves teammates in splits - WATCH
Chris played an unbeaten knock of 43 from 35 deliveries against Mumbai Indians on Friday. (IPL/File Photo)

Chirs Gayle, who recently dropped his first single featuring popular Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai, is now trying his hands on some popular Bollywood dialogues. In a video released by the Punjab Kings, the franchise Gayle plays for in the lucrative T20 league, the swashbuckling batsman can be seen trying to imitate legendary Bollywood actor Amrish Puri. 

In the video, Gayle tries to enact Amrish Puri's iconic dialogue 'Mogambo khush hua' from the Bollywood movie 'Mr India', which leaves his PBKS teammates in splits. Here is the video: 

Gayle, who played an unbeaten knock of 43 from 35 deliveries against Mumbai Indians on Friday, asserted that he is feeling fit and is being able to take quick singles in the ongoing IPL season. 

“I am feeling very good, a bit relieved. We wanted this win badly, playing against the defending champions was always going to be tough. They played four games, to actually get this win is fantastic for the team and the Universe Boss as well." 

"I was looking pretty good, running between the wickets, I am feeling fit and good about myself. I am enjoying it, I am looking after my body, getting a lot of massages so I can move freely, humidity here in Chennai also kind of lets the blood flow so I am on top of my game,” Gayle told Arshdeep Singh in a video posted on the official website of IPL. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Chris GaylePunjab Kings
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Anil Kumble explains WHY Ravi Bishnoi didn't start the tournament

Must Watch

PT7M3S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Varun Dhawan special on his birthday