Chris Gayle

‘Jamaica To India’: Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle drops new song featuring Indian rapper Emiway Bantai - WATCH

The song is named 'Jamaica To India' and Gayle can be seen rapping along with Bantai in the music video.

Chris Gayle with Emiway Bantai (Source: Twitter)

West Indies' swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle, who is currently part of the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings for the IPL 2021, on Sunday (April 11) released a music video today in collaboration with popular Indian rapper Emiway Bantai.

Meanwhile, Gayle shared a clip from the video on Twitter and captioned it, "Jamaica To India OUT NOW @emiway_bantai."

Notably, about a week ago, the Jamaican cricketer announced that he will soon be releasing a song with popular Indian hip-hop artist Emiway Bantai.

"From Jamaica to India you know it’s @chrisgayle333 & @emiway_bantai Bro, it was a pleasure meeting and working with you ... you’re such a humble soul super talented and a true professional! I had a blast shooting our song together, can’t wait for it to drop!! Big Respect", the cricketer wrote on his Facebook page.

 

Posted by Chris Gayle on Thursday, April 1, 2021

 

Gayle, who mostly featured during the latter stage of the IPL in the previous edition held in UAE, amassed 288 runs from seven innings, which also included a 63-ball 99 against Rajasthan Royals.

The self-acclaimed 'Universal Boss' also has the most number of sixes in the tournament. Gayle has so far smashed 349 sixes and is followed by former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers, who has so far hit 235 sixes.

