हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: CSK’s Cheteshwar Pujara smashes sixes after changing stance, watch video

In a video tweeted by a fan, Pujara can be seen standing with a higher backlift and practicing his big hitting.

IPL 2021: CSK’s Cheteshwar Pujara smashes sixes after changing stance, watch video
CSK batsman Pujara in nets (Source: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings’s new addition Cheteshwar Pujara is set to make a comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year with after being unsold in auctions for seven years and interestingly, the Test batting stalwart is already making adjustments to his game to prepare for the IPL 2021, which is set to commence from April 9.

In a video tweeted by a fan, Pujara can be seen standing with a higher backlift and practicing his big hitting. The 33-year-old batsman can be seen smashing sixes off Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma and throw-down specialists.

Pujara, who has never played a T20 International for India, last played an IPL match for Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings, in 2014. He has played a total of 30 matches, scoring 390 runs at an average of 20.52 with a highest score of 51.

Chennai Super Kings are currently training in Mumbai, where they play their first five matches. They had earlier trained in Chennai with players who were available from March 8 before the others joined in after undergoing a seven-day quarantine in Mumbai. They play Delhi Capitals in their first match of the season on April 10.

IPL 2021 CSK full squad

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Cheteshwar PujaraCSKIPL
Next
Story

IPL 2021: SRH sign Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh

Must Watch

PT13M36S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, March 31, 2021