IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni hits gigantic six during training session, watch video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is sweating it out hard in the nets as the franchise has begun training session ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which is set to commence from April 9.

Notably, Dhoni, despite taking international retirement, has not lost any of his power or skill as he smashed a monstrous six during CSK’s practice session on Saturday (March 20) and the video of the same was shared by the team’s official Instagram handle.

“Let the whistles travel for 109, 114,......... metres! #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” CSK captioned the post.

Notably, CSK endured their worst season in the IPL last year, finishing 7th in the league stage and failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament. Hence, Dhoni will aim to turn the tables around in IPL 2021.

Also, fans will be hoping to see Dhoni smash balls out of the park in IPL 2021, something which he failed to do last season.

Meanwhile, CSK roped in Moeen Ali (Rs 7 crores), Krishnappa Gowtham (Rs 9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (Rs 50 lakhs), Harishankar Reddy (Rs 20 lakhs), K Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakhs), Hari Nishanth (Rs 20 lakhs) in the IPL 2021 auction held last month to bolster their squad.

CSK had earlier retained 18 players and released 6 before the IPL 2021 auction. CSK had also snapped up batsman Robin Uthappa from Rajasthan Royals during the trading window in January.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to open their IPL 2021 campaign against last-year's finalists Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 10.