IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni adds horse to his farmhouse, names it ‘Chetak’ - WATCH

Former India skipper MS Dhoni, whose love for big dogs is well known, added to his list of pets when he bought a black stallion soon after arriving at his seven-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.

The Chennai Super Kings skipper flew in from Delhi where he was leading his franchise before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Dhoni's wife, Sakshi posted photos and a video of the horse on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Welcome home Chetak! A true gentleman! Happily accepted in our pack!"

Dhoni already has a Belgian Malinois, a white husky, and a German Shepherd.

Dhoni is the second cricketer after CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja to keep a horse as a pet.

Soon after reaching home from Delhi, all-rounder Jadeja too had posted pictures of his three horses on twitter, captioning it "Back to the place where I feel safe."

MS Dhoni – Captain on and off the field

Earlier, it was learnt that Dhoni informed the CSK contingent that he will be the last member to board a flight back home.

As per a report in The Indian Express, the 39-year-old said that he will only leave after the foreign players fly back home, followed by the Indian members.

“Mahibhai said that he will be the last person to leave the hotel. He wanted foreigners to leave first, then the Indian players. He will be taking the last flight tomorrow when everyone reaches their home safe and secure,” a member of CSK was quoted as saying in the report.

Dhoni landed in Ranchi on Thursday evening.