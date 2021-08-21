IPL 2021: CSK skipper MS Dhoni fires warning to opponents with fearless batting in nets in UAE - WATCH

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings successfully completed their mandatory six-day quarantine period and conducted their first training session in UAE on Thursday (August 19) ahead of the second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Meanwhile, Dhoni was seen firing a warning at his opponents with his swashbuckling batting in the nets. A video that surfaced on social media on Friday, shows Dhoni dancing down the track and hitting the ball. CSK skipper was to the pitch of the ball and the balance was perfect when he made the contact.

Here’s the video:

Notably, CSK were second on the points table before IPL 2021 got suspended and they will aim to continue the good show when the cash-rich league resumes in UAE.

Earlier on Friday, CSK gave its supporters a glimpse of their opening training session and shared a video on their Twitter handle.

IPL 2021, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The action will then shift to Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Sharjah will host its first game on September 24 when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings. In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and 8 in Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI has come up with a 46-page health advisory that lays down all the pointers that everyone associated with the IPL needs to follow in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the league.