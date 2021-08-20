What to expect in the second phase of IPL 2021, MS Dhoni says all in new funky video - WATCH

The Indian Premier League is almost around the corner and the entertaining promos are back with it. After teasing the fans by releasing MS Dhoni's poster in a rare colorful avatar, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the T20 league, on Friday evening released a video of the promo.

In the 45-second long video, Dhoni can be seen in tacky purple outfit and highlighted hair, where he walks around telling people to get ready for the second phase of the tournament.

The promo ends with the tagline 'Asli picture abhi baaki hai' (the real show is still left), indicating the second phase to be more exciting than the first.

- #VIVOIPL 2021 is BACK and ready to hit your screens once again! Time to find out how this blockbuster season concludes, 'coz #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai! Starts Sep 19 | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/4D8p7nxlJL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 20, 2021

Earlier in May, BCCI was forced to suspend the IPL after COVID-19 positive cases started emerging inside the bio-bubble and players too getting infected with the deadly virus.

Only 29 matches were played then and now the remaining matches will take place in the UAE during September-October window, following which the ICC T20 World Cup will be held at the same venue.

Dhoni-led CSK, who endured a tough campaign in the previous edition, and are looking in old form at the current tournament. The team are placed second on the eight-team points table, with five wins from seven matches.

The second phase of the T20 league will start from September 19 with CSK resuming the action against defending champions Mumbai Indians.