MS Dhoni follows Ziva's pony in wild race, Suresh Raina reacts - WATCH

Former India captain MS Dhoni has always been admired for a lot of qualities and one among is his fitness. The wicketkeeper-batsman is one of the quickest cricketer and is regarded as an excellent batsman in terms of running between the wickets and converting the singles into doubles.

Several time Dhoni has been spotted challenging his teammates both Indian and Chennai Super Kings mates, the videos of which is still enjoyed by his fans.

In the latest episode, Dhoni was seen challenging a galloping horse, which he recently added to his Ranchi farmhouse stable.

The video was shared by the cricketer's wife Sakshi on Instagram and she wrote: "Stronger faster!". Here is the video:

Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina reacted to the video and dropped a fire emoticon on the comment section.

Virat Kohli too has admired Dhoni's fitness level on several occasions. In one of their classic match-winning partnership, which came during the group stage match against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup, Dhoni made Kohli run like a ‘fitness test’, which the latter stated in a tweet three years later.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

The pair had shared a match-winning 67-run stand for India in a comfortable six-wicket win against Australia. It was in 2019 that Kohli paid tribute to Dhoni with a social media post recalling the game.

Kohli himself admitted it felt like ‘undergoing a fitness test’ while running alongside Dhoni in the game.

In the picture, Kohli can be seen bowing down in front of the former Indian skipper during India’s run-chase. “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test,” Kohli wrote in his tweet.