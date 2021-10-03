IPL 2021: Out of favour SRH batter David Warner cheers, waves flag from stands in Dubai - WATCH

Out of favour Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner was spotted supporting his team from the stands in their Indian Premier League clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. The ex-SRH captain, who featured in two matches in the second phase of the league, shared photos of him on social media, where he can be seen with his teammate Virat Singh and other support staffs.

This was the first time Warner was seen at the stadium after losing his place from the playing XI. The star T20 batter had remained in the team hotel for SRH's previous two encounters.

Warner sported the SRH jersey and also carried the team flag with him as SRH batters put up a deplorable show against the KKR. The side were restricted to 115/8 in the 20 overs, with skipper Kane Williamson top scoring with 26.

While the coaching staff has maintained it is looking to give youngsters opportunity, fans feel Warner has been handed a raw deal.

Earlier this week, the Australian cricketer send out a cryptic message on social media, where he wrote: "It’s not about who is real to your face, It`s about who stays real behind your back."