IPL 2021: David Warner sports personalised shoes dedicated to family, leaves wife Candice in awe - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is currently far from his family as he is engaged with the Indian Premier League. But the swashbuckling batsman is making sure he leaves no stones unturned in conveying his affection despite the distance.

Warner was seen wearing customised shoes with the names of his wife and daughters engraved on it. The moment was captured in the camera during the IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. Here is the video:

Reacting to the sweet gesture, Warner's wife Candice took to Instagram and shared a picture on her story and wrote: "No matter where in the world are you a darling we are always with you."

A 129-run opening stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis helped CSK beat SRH by seven wickets in the contest played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"I take full responsibility for the way I batted, it was really slow, found a lot of fielders and I got frustrated. The way Manish batted was exceptional. Kane got us to a respectable total, but I take full responsibility as it was a total below par. I probably hit 15 good shots to the fielders, I couldn't do much about it. They are the ones that make or break your innings. It gets frustrating as a batsman when you find the fielders."

"We had 170 on the board but we couldn't take powerplay wickets and it's always tough (to come back) on a good surface like this. Their two openers batted really well, but we fought well in the end. Felt like you could squeeze a bit after those wickets but they were always ahead in the game."

"He (Kane) was going to bat four no matter what, that's where he bats, that is his job, just that I soaked up too many balls. It's about being positive, it's a good batting surface. We have a day game here as well. 170 is about a par total at night, but things could be different in a day game. From a batting perspective we need to find the gaps and need to be positive. We are a bunch of fighters. The guys will be hurt by this, but they'll be up and about," said Warner during the post-match presentation ceremony.