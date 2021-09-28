IPL 2021: DC skipper Rishabh Pant overtakes Virender Sehwag to achieve THIS big feat

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday overtook Virender Sehwag to become the team's leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League. He achieved the feat during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pant has scored 2385 runs for DC. In the meantime, the wicketkeeper-batsman also completed 3000 runs in T20.

Taking to Twitter, DC wrote: "Moment hai bhai, moment hai @RishabhPant17 is now Delhi Capitals' all-time leading run-scorer #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #KKRvDC."

Coming to the game, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals and the KKR bowlers repaid the faith shown by the skipper as they kept picking wickets at regular intervals to derail the DC batting line-up. Pant was the only batsman who rose to the challenge as he hit a 36-ball 39 before being run out.

Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, and Lockie Ferguson starred with the ball for KKR as the team restricted DC to 127/9 in their 20 overs.

Chasing the target, KKR looked in trouble as Dinesh Karthik was out with the score 96/5. But Sunil Narine tonked Kagiso Rabada for 21 off the innings' 16th over and though the Knights lost a couple of more wickets, they managed to reach 130/7 with 10 balls remaining. Rana remained unbeaten on 36.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 127/9 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant, 39, Steve Smith 39, Lockie Ferguson 2/10, Sunil Narine 2/18) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 130/7 in 18.2 overs (Shubman Gill 30, Nitish Rana 36 not out, Sunil Narine 21; Avesh Khan 3/13, Anrich Nortje 1/15).