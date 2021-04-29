हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Lalit Yadav shines for Delhi Capitals in the absence of R Ashwin & Amit Mishra

Delhi Capitals may have found themselves in a tricky situation after R Ashwin, who left to be with his family, and Amit Mishra, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, were not available for their Indian Premier League clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. 

Lalit Yadav dismissed Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine on ducks. (IPL)

Heading into the contest, the Delhi franchise roped in 24-year-old Lalit Yadav as a replacement for Mishra, a move that paid rich dividens for the Rishabh Pant-led unit. His clincial show with the ball in the middle overs helped Capitals restrict Knight Riders for 154/6. 

The off-spinner bowled a total of three overs, in which he conceded just 13 and scalped the important wickets of Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine. Yadav removed both the experienced candidate on ducks in the same over, reducing KKR to 75/4 midway during their innings and shifting the momentum entirely into Capitals' favour. 

Sharing his views on his performance, Yadav said he considers himself more of a batting all-rounder and credited the track for his brilliant show with the ball.

"I consider myself a batting all-rounder. My first priority is batting, and then bowling, but I like fielding as well. The ball was sticking into the pitch somewhat, it was gripping. We need a good start to chase down this total," said the 24-year-old during the mid-innings break. 

Meanwhile after being put to bat, Knight Riders got off to a decent start with Shubman Gill giving glimpses of returning to form. The opening pair of Gill and Nitish Rana added 25 for the first wicket, as the latter was dismissed by Axar Patel. 

Gill scored 43 from 38 deliveries, while Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 45 from 27 balls to help KKR reach 154/6 in their 20 overs.  

