IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Divorced Shikhar Dhawan keeps himself busy, sends THIS motivational message ahead of DC vs RR clash

Dhawan is doing everything possible to keep himself motivated during the ongoing rough phase in his life.

IPL 2021: Divorced Shikhar Dhawan keeps himself busy, sends THIS motivational message ahead of DC vs RR clash
DC opener Shikhar Dhawan (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan suffered a major setback in his personal life before heading into the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Dhawan, who is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2021, has got separated from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee after eight years of marriage.

Notably, Dhawan is currently the leading run-scorer in IPL 2021 with 422 runs in nine matches with three half-centuries and a top-score of 92. However, the DC opener still failed to find a spot in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 next month.

Meanwhile, Dhawan is doing everything possible to keep himself motivated during the ongoing rough phase in his life and the southpaw on Friday (September 24) took to Instagram to share a picture of himself working out in a hotel room.

He captioned the post, “Jo unchi soch, mehnat aur ego hamesha nichey rakhtey hain, kismat unhi ki banti aur logon se pyaar bhi.” It roughly translates to, “those who are high minded, work hard and keep their ego aside, create their own destiny and also get love and respect from people”.

Replying to Dhawan’s post, India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Sahi gal aa,” which means “Rightly said”.

It is worth mentioning that Harbhajan Singh played a pivotal part in Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee’s love story. The duo found each other through the power of the internet. Shikhar was scrolling through his Facebook feed when he stumbled upon Aesha's pictures. It later turned out that Harbhajan Singh was a mutual friend between Shikhar and Aesha on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Dhawan will be seen in action on Saturday (September 25) when Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in the match no. 36 of the IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

