IPL 2021: Doubts over continuation of the league as COVID-19 pricks IPL bio-bubble

The continuation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was thrown in doubt on Monday after it was confirmed that Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier have tested positive for COVID-19. Finally, coronavirus has pricked the supposedly IPL bio-bubble.

The reality is that everyone saw it coming, as the IPL matches were being played despite the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in India, and it was only a matter of time before the virus breached the supposedly IPL bio-bubble for players and officials.

Monday's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was postponed after the two positive COVID-19 results.

Later in the day, three members of the Chennai Super Kings' IPL contingent - chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner - tested positive for COVID-19.

The IPL has been taking place in Ahmedabad at a time when the city and the state of Gujarat is ravaged by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 70,602 have so far been infected and 834 have died of COVID-19 in Gujarat since the first IPL match was played in Ahmedabad on April 26.

Ahmedabad is scheduled to host most number of IPL matches, 12, including the playoff games and the final on May 30. It remains to be seen if the matches, or indeed the IPL, will continue as apprehension is being expressed of the IPL/franchises' bio-bubble breaches.

Delhi is faring worse than any other Indian city in terms of Corona cases, but the IPL matches are continuing to be played. Delhi is scheduled to host eight matches.

Ahmedabad in numbers:

April 26: IPL match: Punjab Kings (123/9) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (126/5). Total Runs: 249

Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths 158, Fresh cases: 14,340. Total: 14,498

April 27: Delhi Capitals (170/4) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (171/5). Total runs: 341

Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths: 170, Fresh cases: 14,352. Total: 14,522

April 29: Delhi Capitals (156/3) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (154/6). Total runs: 310

Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths: 180, Fresh cases: 14,327. Total: 14,507

April 30: Punjab Kings (179/5) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (145/8). Total runs: 324

Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths: 173, Fresh cases: 14,605. Total: 14,778

May 2: Punjab Kings (166/6) vs Delhi Capitals (167/3). Total Runs: 333

Gujarat Covid numbers: Deaths: 153, Fresh cases: 12,978. Total: 13,131