हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR match rescheduled after Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier test COVID-19 positive

The match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Monday (May 3, 2021) has been rescheduled. 

IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR match rescheduled after Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier test COVID-19 positive
File Photo (Credits: IPL)

New Delhi: The match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Monday (May 3, 2021) has been rescheduled. The IPL match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM on Monday (May 3, 2021).

The step was taken after two players of KKR players tested positive for Covid-19. An official statement was released by the BCCI in this regard, which confirmed that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have contracted the virus. 

"Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19."

"Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest."

"The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results."

"The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour," the statement read. 

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Chakravarthy had left the bio-bubble recently via an official green channel for scans on his shoulders. 

Meanwhile, this is the first time in the season when a member has tested positive despite being in the IPL bio-bubble.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and KKR's Nitish Rana had tested positive for the virus. However, the duo has recovered well and are currently fulfiling their duties for their respective franchises.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPLIPL 2021
Next
Story

Cricket Australia donates AUD 50,000 to back fundraising drive in response to India's COVID-19 crisis

Must Watch

PT6M50S

13 opposition parties: Free COVID-19 Vaccination should be done on a large scale in the country