IPL 2021: RCB vs KKR match rescheduled after Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: The match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) on Monday (May 3, 2021) has been rescheduled. The IPL match was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM on Monday (May 3, 2021).

The step was taken after two players of KKR players tested positive for Covid-19. An official statement was released by the BCCI in this regard, which confirmed that Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier have contracted the virus.

"Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19."

"Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest."

"The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results."

"The BCCI and the Kolkata Knight Riders prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved and all measures are being taken in that endeavour," the statement read.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Chakravarthy had left the bio-bubble recently via an official green channel for scans on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, this is the first time in the season when a member has tested positive despite being in the IPL bio-bubble.

Ahead of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and KKR's Nitish Rana had tested positive for the virus. However, the duo has recovered well and are currently fulfiling their duties for their respective franchises.