IPL 2021: Elon Musk's tweet 'Maxwell was incredible' goes viral for wrong reason, here is what he meant

New Delhi: Indian cricket fans confused tech billionaire Elon Musk's post on scientist James Clerk Maxwell with Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who finished a run chase to defeat Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday.

In response to an article on scientist James Clerk Maxwell, Musk wrote "Maxwell was incredible".

Maxwell was incredible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2021

However, many IPL fans drew a claim that he 'appreciated' RCB's Glenn Maxwell.

"Yes sir. We all just saw the RCB match too," a user wrote.

"So the richest person also looks interested In cricket!" another user wrote.

However, few users mentioned that the Tesla CEO is not interested in cricket.

Musk's comment created a stir after all-rounder Glenn Maxwell starred for Bangalore in Wednesday's win. He stitched an important stand with KS Bharat after Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were dismissed.

However, Musk was mentioning the scientist, who was a Scottish mathematician and scientist responsible for the classical theory of electromagnetic radiation describing electricity, magnetism and light as different manifestations of the same phenomenon for the first time.

According to Space.com, the scientist's insights took the form of 20 interconnected equations, which, a few years later, were reduced to four equations of electromagnetism that are still taught to scientists and engineers today.

His revolution followed Isaac Newton's first unification of physics, in which Earth's gravity was joined with the gravity of the heavens under a single law, and Maxwell's equations became known as the second great unification in physics.