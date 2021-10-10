हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Fan asks Rohit Sharma for tickets for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match – poster goes viral

Cricket fans around the world are looking forward to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The Indian fans are particularly watching for the epic encounter between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled for October 24. One such fan, who wants to witness the clash of arch-rivals in person, was seen holding a placard in the stands during IPL 2021 match between MI and SRH, with a message that read: "Rohit, Need 2 tkts for IND v/s PAK. Pleeeease…"

IPL 2021: Fan asks Rohit Sharma for tickets for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match – poster goes viral
File image (Source: Twitter)

A fan watching the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday made a humble request to the MI skipper Rohit Sharma for the tickets of high-voltage India versus Pakistan clash at the upcoming T20 World Cup and the picture has gone viral on social media.

Cricket fans around the world are looking forward to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup that kicks off on October 17. The Indian fans are particularly watching for the epic encounter between India and Pakistan, which is scheduled for October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium.

One such fan, who wants to witness the clash of arch-rivals in person, was seen holding a placard in the stands during Friday's IPL match between MI and SRH, with a message that read: "Rohit, Need 2 tkts for IND v/s PAK. Pleeeease…"

The message caught the attention of the camera crew on the ground and netizens as well, with the picture going viral on social media. As the photo of the fan's request to Sharma went viral, it left people coming up with many jokes and memes while reacting to it.

Notably, the tickets for this much-anticipated match between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup have already been sold out.

In 2017, Sharma had won hearts by arranging the air ticket for a Sri Lankan fan Mohamed Nilam, who had to return home to visit his ailing father. Apart from tickets, Sharma also gave him some money and promised to visit Nilam's place in Colombo.

Sharma, who later went to Sri Lanka to lead Team India in the Nidahas Trophy, didn't forget his promise and paid a visit to Nilam's family in Colombo.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021T20 World Cup 2021Rohit SharmaIndia vs PakistanRohit Sharma IPL 2021MI vs SRHFan ask Rohit Sharma for ticketsind vs pak t20 wct20 world cup Ind Pak matchViral newssports newscricket news
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: SRH speedster Umran Malik to join Team India as net bowler

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Will there be 'talk' in India-China through talks?