IPL 2021: Fans divided over Chris Gayle becoming a liability for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are having a torrid time on the pitch and are currently languishing at the second last position on the eight-team points table. The franchise have so far lost three out of its four matches and will look to return to winning ways when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Friday.

While KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have so far had decent outings, Chris Gayle has struggled at the top, something which has often cost PBKS. The 'Universe Boss' is yet to fire big in the tournament and has just managed 76 runs from four matches.

Apart from a odd 28-ball 40 against Rajasthan Royals, Gayle was dismissed cheaply in the remaining three clashes.

Ahead of the IPL clash between PBKS and MI, we conducted a poll on our Twitter handle to know if Gayle has become a liablity to the Punjab franchise.

A total of 275 votes were cast, out of which 54.5 per cent people agreed that Gayle has become a liablity, while the remaining 45.5 felt that the Universe Boss adds more strength in the PBKS batting structure.

#ZeePoll | Has Chris Gayle become a liability for Punjab Kings and should he be dropped for the game against Mumbai Indians? Comment your views below.#IPL2021 @henrygayle @PunjabKingsIPL @mipaltan @IPL — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 23, 2021

It would be interesting to see if Gayle and his Windies teammate Nicholas Pooran will be fielded in the Playing XI, due to the latter's poor run in the edition so far.