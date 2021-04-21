IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH: Nicholas Pooran creates THIS unwanted record after another duck

Nicholas Pooran is having a dreadful season in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. The Windies and Punjab Kings' swashbuckling batsman was dismissed on duck in their contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who then went on to bundle out the former for 120 in 19.4 overs after Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pooran, who is having a torrid season with the bat, was once again at the receiving end as an alert David Warner send the Windies man packing before he could even he start his innings.

The incident took place in the eight over, when some sloppy running by Pooran and courtesy to some sharp work in the field by the SRH skipper, who uprooted the stumps with a powerful throw, cost the Punjab man his wicket .

This was Pooran’s third duck of the edition apart from the 8-ball 9 against Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, the Windies batsman also became the first player to be dismissed on a two-ball duck, one- ball duck and a duck without facing a single ball in the same season.

Nicholas Pooran is now the first player in IPL history to have a 2 ball duck, 1 ball duck and a 0 ball duck in the same season. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2021

0 (1)

0 (2)

9 (8)

0 (0) Nicholas Pooran so far in this year's IPL#IPL2021 #PBKSvSRH pic.twitter.com/AEHmt26UGI — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 21, 2021

For SRH, Khaleel Ahmed emerged as the standout bowler as he picked three wickets in the four overs quota and conceded just 21 runs. Abhishek Sharma scalped two, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, and Rashid Khan shared one wicket each.