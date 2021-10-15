हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni impresses Shane Watson, former CSK all-rounder says THIS

Watson, who spent three seasons at Chennai and was the player of the match in the 2018 final, was in praise of how Dhoni stood up in the Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. In a chase of 173, Dhoni applied finishing touches with an unbeaten 18 off just six balls to take his team to the final.  

IPL 2021 Final: MS Dhoni impresses Shane Watson, former CSK all-rounder says THIS
File image (Source: Twitter)

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson pointed out that Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni knows how to bring an environment together. He also said that Dhoni knows how to bring the best out of his players in the team. Chennai are playing their ninth IPL final on Friday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium.

"MS Dhoni just knows how to be able to continue to bring an environment together and just the best out of the players around them. That's the reason why CSK has always had all these different match winners. It hasn't just been one or two players that have stood out. He just knows how to allow people to get out of their own way," Watson said on The Chennai Super Kings Show on Star Sports on Friday.

Watson, who spent three seasons at Chennai and was the player of the match in the 2018 final, was in praise of how Dhoni stood up in the Qualifier 1 against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. In a chase of 173, Dhoni applied finishing touches with an unbeaten 18 off just six balls to take his team to the final.

"And, yes, CSK haven't been reliant on MS to score the runs that he's had in the past. But when the team needed him the most, just like in that Qualifier match, the great man just stood up as he has so many times in the past. And that for me, is the absolute beauty of him as a leader and also as a cricketer as well to see that human element of just the great man standing up when the team needed him and he did it with flying colours again."

Meanwhile, Dhoni on Friday became the first captain to lead 300 matches in the T20 format. MSD achieved this feat while leading Chennai Super Kings in the Final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Dhoni has been at the helm for Chennai Super Kings, India, Rising Pune Supergiants in the - IPL, CL T20, Asia Cup, T20 World Cup - and has won every major T20 Trophy in the world.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021MS DhoniCSKShane WatsonIPL 2021 finalCSK vs KKRChennai Super KingsKolkata Knight RidersMS Dhoni captaincyMS Dhoni recordMS Dhoni NewsMS DHoni updatescricket news
Next
Story

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021: Former women’s captain Sana Mir makes BIG call, says Babar Azam’s side ‘favourites’

Must Watch

PT6M45S

Nihang Sarvjeet arrested in Singhu Border murder case