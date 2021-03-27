IPL 2021: Fit-again Ravindra Jadeja joins MS Dhoni-led CSK camp in Mumbai

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings finally took a sigh of relief as their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined the team’s bio-bubble on Friday (March 26) in Mumbai. The 32-year-old will have to undergo a seven-day quarantine before joining the other team members.

The official Twitter handle of CSK announced Ravindra Jadeja’s arrival in the hotel room where he is placed for 7-day isolation and posted a picture of the same.

Notably, IPL 2021 will mark Jadeja’s return to cricket as the Indian cricketer has been out of action since early January, when he dislocated his left thumb while batting in the Sydney Test against Australia. The all-rounder then underwent surgery in Sydney and returned to India thus missing the final Test of the series in Brisbane.

For the past two months, he has been working on his fitness at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and resumed the net practice at the beginning of March this year. In the meantime, Jadeja missed the all-format home series against England.

Meanwhile, three-time champions CSK on Friday reached Mumbai, their venue for the first leg of IPL 2021. CSK were the first team to begin their training camp but decided to shift to the maximum city to get used to the conditions there. Dhoni’s team will play their campaign opener on April 10 against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

While some of the players like Dwayne Bravo, and Suresh Raina had reached Trident Hotel directly and are in quarantine, those who were part of the training camp in Chennai like Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad, reached Mumbai on Thursday evening.

CSK squad for IPL 2021:

MS Dhoni (C and WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma and Cheteshwar Pujara