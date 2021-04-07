IPL 2021: From Sanjana Ganesan to Anushka Sharma, the hottest WAGs of T20 league

The action at the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to sizzle with the opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set to face off in the opener on Friday (April 9) in Chennai. But off the field, the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of the top Indian and international cricketers are also getting ready to have a ball.

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan is the latest one to join the IPL WAGs brigade this season, having tied the knot with Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah last month in a private ceremony in Goa. She has tough competition within the MI team from Hardik Pandya’s beau Natasa Stankovic and of course Team India skipper Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma.

Here we take a look at some of the hottest WAGs who will be seen during IPL 2021.

Sanjana Ganesan

She is one of the popular sports presenters in the Indian sporting fraternity and has been hosting special shows during cricket and badminton tournaments for Star Sports. Sanjana was part of the 2019 World Cup in England as she hosted popular shows like ‘Match Point’ and ‘Cheeky Singles’ from England. She won the ‘Femina Officially Gorgeous’ before participating in MTV's Splitsvilla Season 7 in 2014, hosted by popular actor Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa.

Natasa Stankovic

She is a Serbian dancer, model and actress based out of Mumbai. She made her debut in Hindi films with the political drama Satyagraha directed by Prakash Jha. In 2014, she participated in Bigg Boss where she was in the house for a month.

On January 1, 2020, Natasa announced her engagement with Hardik Pandya and since then their social media is filled with mushy pictures. The 29-year-old has been travelling along with Hardik Pandya and Team India in various bio-bubbles in Ahmedabad and Pune with their son Agastya.

Anushka Sharma

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are one of the hottest couple these days. The couple announced the birth of their daughter Vamika earlier this year which sent social media in a tizzy.

In an interview to American television sports reporter Graham Bensinger, Kohli had revealed he was the nervous one when they first met. “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say. She is tall and she was wearing heels (makes a gesture which isn’t too much) and she was being told that I am not that tall, I am not 6 feet plus or something... she walked in with heels and was looking taller than me and I was like didn’t you get a higher pair of heels. Then she was like ‘excuse me’ and then I was like ‘no, I am just joking’. My joke became such a weird moment for myself. I was such a fool, to be honest. She was so confident, she is on sets regularly.”

Candice Warner

She is a former ironwoman, surf lifesaver, and model as well as a famous television celebrity and wife of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner. The couple have three daughters and all three of them were regular visitors to IPL and SRH matches till last year.

Candice and David Warner celebrated their sixth marriage anniversary this year, just before her husband departed for India to take part in IPL 2021.