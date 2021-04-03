हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021: Gurkeerat Singh Mann signs up with Kolkata Knight Riders as replacement for Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh's replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. 

Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for batsman Rinku Singh

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday signed up Gurkeerat Singh Mann as replacement for batsman Rinku Singh, who will be unavailable for the entire season due to a knee injury.

Rinku, who made his IPL debut in 2017, has played a total of 11 IPL games.

His replacement, Gurkeerat, last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 before being released ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders have acquired Gurkeerat at his base price of Rs 50 lakh. The IPL 2021 will be Gurkeerat's eighth IPL season. The 14th edition of the lucrative league is starting from April 9.

