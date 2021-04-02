IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic enjoy unique ‘pawri’, Watch

With a little more than a week to go for the start of the 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic are looking to be with each other as much as possible. On Thursday (April 1), the Mumbai Indians all-rounder took to Instagram and gave fans a look into his whereabouts.

After ending the T20 and ODI series with England, it appears that Hardik Pandya is spending time in a villa with his wife, Natasa. In the video shared by Hardik – he introduces himself, his wife, and special guests who have come over for the party or ‘pawri’.

A gang of crows enter their villa and have the food that is kept on the table. Hardik captions the interesting video as, “Late to this party”.

Making a comeback into Team India recently, Hardik played some important cameos in the ODI series. The heartwarming part was to see him bowl like before. Hardik’s bowling adds an extra dimension to the Indian composition.

Being a key player of the Mumbai Indians, the franchise would hope Hardik delivers the goods as that would help the defending champions stay ahead in the early stages of the long T20 league.