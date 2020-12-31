Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic celebrate 5-month anniversary of their son Agastya

New Delhi: Team India's allrounder Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic celebrated the fifth month anniversary of their son Agastya. The couple has celebrated the monthly birthdays of their son ever since he was born on July 30 this year.

On his Australia tour, Hardik Pandya impressed with his performance in three-match One-Day International (ODI). Enjoying his success with his family, he shared a picture of himself with Agastya and Natasa.

In the family photo shared on Instagram, Agastya is seen sitting in the lap of his father with a cake placed in front of him on a table. Natasa is seen standing beside Pandya. On the cake is written, "Happy Months Agastya".

The caption also reads, “5 months to our boy @natasastankovic__ we are so blessed.”

Responding to Pandya's post, many of his friends expressed their emotions in the comment section. Those who commented include actor Suniel Shetty, actress Sagarika Ghatge, and cricketer KL Rahul.

During the Australia tour, Pandya performed in three of the two ODIs – in the first, he made 90, while in the third, the all-rounder cricketer scored 92 and remained not out.

The couple often share pictures of their son on social media. Recently, Pandya also uploaded some pictures in which he is seen as Santa Claus, holding Agastya in his arms. The baby is also seen wearing a Santa dress. The caption reads, "My boy’s first Christmas."