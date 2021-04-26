हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa shows her HOT swag after arriving in Delhi, see pics

Natasa shared a picture of herself in a monochrome outfit and left fans in awe of her.

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa shows her HOT swag after arriving in Delhi, see pics
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic (Source: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram)

Actress-model and wife of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, set social media on fire once again as on Monday (April 26) took to Instagram to post pretty pictures of herself after arriving in Delhi.

Natasa shared a picture of herself in a monochrome outfit and left fans in awe of her.

Interestingly, not only fans but her husband Hardik also commented on the post. The 27-year-old cricketer expressed his appreciation by leaving two heart emojis in the comments section.

Natasa

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma-led MI on Saturday (April 24) arrived in Delhi for their second leg matches and their official Twitter handle shared multiple pictures of players to confirm the arrival.

In one of the posts, Rohit Sharma can be seen having a light time with his daughter Samaira. In another post, SuryaKumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav were seen with their partners.

MI, who will play their next 4 IPL matches in Delhi, will next take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 29th April 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The defending champions are currently fourth on the points table having suffered three defeats in five games.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Natasa StankovicMIHardik Pandya
Next
Story

IPL 2021 PBKS vs KKR: 59% fans want Andre Russell to open for Kolkata Knight Riders in place of Shubman Gill

Must Watch

PT9M23S

Watch Dr. Arvind Kumar speaks about the ways of controlling oxygen level at home