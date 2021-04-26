IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa shows her HOT swag after arriving in Delhi, see pics

Actress-model and wife of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic, set social media on fire once again as on Monday (April 26) took to Instagram to post pretty pictures of herself after arriving in Delhi.

Natasa shared a picture of herself in a monochrome outfit and left fans in awe of her.

Interestingly, not only fans but her husband Hardik also commented on the post. The 27-year-old cricketer expressed his appreciation by leaving two heart emojis in the comments section.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma-led MI on Saturday (April 24) arrived in Delhi for their second leg matches and their official Twitter handle shared multiple pictures of players to confirm the arrival.

In one of the posts, Rohit Sharma can be seen having a light time with his daughter Samaira. In another post, SuryaKumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar and Jayant Yadav were seen with their partners.

MI, who will play their next 4 IPL matches in Delhi, will next take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 29th April 2021 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The defending champions are currently fourth on the points table having suffered three defeats in five games.