IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan dives straight into T20 league business after honeymoon

There is no time to take a break and relax for sports presenter and newly-married Sanjana Ganesan as Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 gets under with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (April 9) from 730pm onwards. Former model Sanjana, who got married to Team Indian and Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah last month, will be part of 18-member presenter team across all feeds for IPL host broadcasters Star Sports.

Recently Sanjana took to Instagram to share a throwback picture and captioned it: “Memories worth a lifetime & then some.” Bumrah soon took notice of the post and decided to have some fun. The India pace spearhead commented, “The person clicking the picture is really good.”

The reply was later followed by an adorable response from Sanjana as she revealed the name of the photographer by writing, “That’s why I married him.”

Bumrah on Tuesday (March 30) entered quarantine in Chennai as he gears up to join his Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2021, which is set to commence from April 9.

100 commentators lined up for IPL 2021

Meanwhile, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan are among the nine panellists named in the Hindi commentary team for the 14th edition of the IPL. Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara and former Australia pacer Brett Lee are among the five panellists who will grace the ‘Select Dugout’ with detailed analytical commentary to create deeper fan engagement.

“It feels good to be back in the Dugout once again with the best in the business. The brand-new season involves tonnes of the latest innovations in technology and broadcast to provide our viewers with an immersive experience and deliver on the proposition of ‘more game per game’. I am excited about the new format where different IPL legends will be interacting with us remotely during the game,” Brian Lara said in a media release.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, part of the Hindi commentary panel, said, “The popularity of commentary in Hindi has grown over the years and I’m glad to be back for another exciting season of IPL that brings the country together. Each year, as part of the Hindi commentary panel, we try to introduce new elements to keep fans engaged and add to their viewing experience and we will keep the momentum going in this edition too. Every team has its winning mantra and it will be interesting to see the teams battle it out this time for yet another entertaining tournament.”

Presenter across feeds: Jatin Sapru, Neroli Meadows, Sanjana Ganesan, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Suren Sundaram, Dheeraj Juneja, Bhavna Balakrishnan, Nashpreet Kaur, Anubhav Jain, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Muthuraman R, M Anand Srikrishna, Vindhya Medapatti, Neha Chowdry, Reena Dsouza, Kiran Srinivasa, Madhu Mailankody