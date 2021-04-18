IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow hits glass-shattering SIX before getting out hit-wicket in MI vs SRH clash - WATCH

Jonny Bairstow had another ferocious day with the bat as he smashed the Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers at his will and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) gain some early momentum during the run-chase in the Indian Premier League clash between the two sides on Saturday evening.

Mumbai eventually went on to win the contest by 13 runs but at one moment Bairstow did make it look like a cakewalk for SRH.

In response to Mumbai's 150/5, Bairstow kicked-off the SRH run-chase with skipper David Warner and went on to add 67 runs for the opening wicket. Krunal Pandya then provided the defending champions with the breakthrough as Bairstow was hit-wicket on 43 off 22 balls whilte trying to attack a wide delivery by the spinner.

Here is the video:

However, during the course of his innings Bairstow struck four gigantic sixes and three boundaries. Out of the four sixes, Bairstow's one six was so destructive that it went on to shatter the glass of a fridge placed next to SRH dugout.

The incident took place in the third delivery of the second over, which saw Trent Boult concede 18 runs, courtesy to three fours and a six from the SRH wicketkeeper-batsman.

Here is the video:

Despite Bairstow's powerful knock, SRH failed to chase a paltry 151-run target. This was Sunrisers third defeat on the trot and are the only side to register a win in the ongoing edition of IPL.