IPL 2021, MI vs SRH: Mumbai Indians extend Sunrisers Hyderabad's wait for first win

A clinical effort by Rahul Chahar saved the day for Mumbai Indians as the defending champions went on to defend another low-scoring total in the Indian Premier League clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Saturday. 

A clinical effort by Rahul Chahar saved the day for Mumbai Indians as the defending champions went on to defend another low-scoring total in the Indian Premier League clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Saturday. 

Chasing a paltry 151, the Mumbai bowlers showed a fine effort as they bundled up Sunrisers for 137 in 19.4 overs to win the contest by 13 runs. 

Earlier this week, Mumbai had achieved something similar against Kolkata Knight Riders, when they successfully defended 152 runs. 

Chahar scalped a total of three wickets in his four-over quota, which included the prize wicket of in-form batsman Manish Pandey. 

 

 

