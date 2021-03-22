हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders begin quarantine, Andre Russell takes India flight

Led by England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, KKR will begin their campaign in IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai. 

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders begin quarantine, Andre Russell takes India flight
Kolkata Knight Riders' Dinesh Karthik enters the week-long quarantine ahead of their training camp. (Source: Twitter)

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders began quarantine ahead of their training camp for IPL 2021 in Kolkata. Before sweating it out at the camp, the players have begun checking-in for a week-long mandatory quarantine. 

Led by England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, KKR will begin their campaign in IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai. The KKR on Sunday (March 21) took to social media to share pictures of its players who have already arrived at the team hotel. The likes of Dinesh Karthik, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti and batsman Rahul Tripathi were the first to have arrived. 

“IT’S QUARANTIME and the #Knights are checking in for the season! The beginning of the camp is just around the corner...#KKR #HaiTaiyaar #IPL2021,” read the caption of KKR’s post. 

In another positive news, hard-hitting West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is also on his way to India. “Look who's on a plane to #India. See you soon, big man! @Russell12A” KKR tweeted.

Last season, KKR finished at the 5th position on the points table with 7 wins and as many losses and 14 points in their kitty. Earlier in February 2021, the franchise went with the lowest purse in the player auction as they have retained most of their players. They bought some big-ticket cricketers like Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (Rs 3.2 crores), former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (Rs 2 crores) and Australia’s Ben Cutting (Rs 75 lakh).  

India Test triple-centurion and experienced domestic cricketer Karun Nair, too, got a new home at KKR.

