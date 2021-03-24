हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s father passes away, Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute

Taking to Instagram, Pollard shared a couple of pictures of him and his father including one with a Mumbai Indians jersey.

IPL 2021: MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s father passes away, Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute
Pollard with his father (Source: Twitter)

West Indies and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Wednesday announced that he lost his father saying that "I do know you are in a better place".

Taking to Instagram, Pollard shared a couple of pictures of him and his father including one with a Mumbai Indians jersey, posing with the IPL 2019 winners' trophy.

"peacefully and gracefully .. #loveyoualways. Touched many hearts and souls. Will continue to make you proud. No more "tall boy". I do know you are in a better place. #blessedandthankful," Pollard captioned the post.

 

 

Meanwhile, former India and MI batsman Sachin Tendulkar mourned the loss of Pollard's father and shared his deepest condolences. "Just got to know about the demise of your father @KieronPollard55. My deepest condolences to you & all your family members in this hour of grief. May God give you the strength to overcome this loss," Tendulkar tweeted.

Windies white-ball skipper was last seen in action in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. In the coming days, Pollard will join his franchise Mumbai Indians for the 14th edition of the IPL.

IPL 2021 will be held in India across six venues from April 9. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener.

(With ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Kieron PollardMumbai IndiansSachin tendulkar
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Dhoni-led CSK to shift training camp to Mumbai, Raina to join teammates on THIS date

Must Watch

PT7M19S

Bollywood Breaking: Aamir Khan tests COVID-19 positive