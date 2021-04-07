IPL 2021: MI’s Suryakumar Yadav gives tour of team’s ‘magical’ room - WATCH

In these challenging times like where a bio-secure bubble can take a toll on player’s mental health, the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians is trying their best to make their players feel at home as the defending champions gear up for IPL 2021, which is set to commence from April 9.

The Mumbai Indians explosive batsman Surykumar Yadav on Wednesday (April 7) provided a complete tour of MI’s ‘magical’ team room in their hotel in Chennai, and exhibited all the facilities available for the players to keep them relaxed.

The team room featured some nice indoor games, card games, ludo, Jenga setup. They also have some good outdoor facilities such as Tennis, Badminton.

There are 2 screens inside the MI special room. They also have a commander zone where they play snooker.

Also, there’s a video game room with proper setup and the room also includes other games like foosball, and dart.

Most importantly, the franchise even has a dedicated ‘Family wall’ for the family photos of all the players and while talking about it, Suryakumar admitted that it is the most important place of the team room as it has special and emotional photos of players with their loved ones.

For Music lovers, the special room also comprised musical instruments guitar, and tabla. It also included a big MI poster with ‘Welcome Home’ written on the poster.

Meanwhile, MI’s preparations for the start of IPL 2021 are in full swing as the Rohit Sharma-led side is gearing up for the IPL 2021 opener against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9.