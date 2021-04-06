IPL 2021: MI stars Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Pandya brothers, Suryakumar dance to Marathi song - WATCH

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma along with teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, displayed some impressive dance moves during the franchise’s promotional shoot on Tuesday (April 6).

MI took to Instagram to share the video in which their star players were seen dancing to the tunes of a famous Marathi song ‘Ek Naral Dila Darya Devala’.

“एक नारळ दिलाय… Paltan, whose dance step did you like the most? Re-create and upload your reel using #PaltanParty,” MI captioned the video.

In the exciting clip, which has gone viral, MI stars came up with some fun dance moves and were seen in a cheerful mood.

Earlier in the day, MI's scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Indian cricketer is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated as per the health guidelines issued by BCCI.

"Mumbai Indians' scout and wicket keeping consultant Kiran More has tested positive for Covid-19. More is currently asymptomatic and has been isolated," the defending IPL champions said in an official statement on Tuesday.

"Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More's health and abide by the BCCI protocols," it added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, who are the most successful side in IPL’s history with five titles in their kitty, are set to clash with Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 opener on April 9 in Chennai.