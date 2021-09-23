हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: Fans question Hardik Pandya's omission after Mumbai Indians drop all-rounder yet again

West Indies' Kieron Pollard had led Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who had a dodgy knee while Hardik Pandya also missed the game due to a niggle.

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: Fans question Hardik Pandya&#039;s omission after Mumbai Indians drop all-rounder yet again
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya (IPL/File Photo)

It was good news for Mumbai Indians (MI) as skipper Rohit Sharma returned to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday evening. The right-handed batsman was one of the notable absentee in Mumbai's previous clash against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings along with premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya. 

FOLLOW | IPL 2021 MI vs KKR LIVE score/commentary

While Rohit returned, Hardik was not kept in the playing XI against KKR rested for the clash, leaving the cricket enthusiasts confused with his omission. Here are a few reactions: 

West Indies' Kieron Pollard had led the side against Chennai Super Kings in the absence of Rohit, who had a dodgy knee while Pandya also missed the game due to a niggle.    

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Hardik Pandya
Next
Story

Aussie cricketer slams teams pulling out of PAK tour, says 'Money talks, nobody would say no to India'

Must Watch

PT1M5S

Dhanbad Judge Murder Case: Big disclosure of CBI, the collision was deliberate