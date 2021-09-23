IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: Fans question Hardik Pandya's omission after Mumbai Indians drop all-rounder yet again

It was good news for Mumbai Indians (MI) as skipper Rohit Sharma returned to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday evening. The right-handed batsman was one of the notable absentee in Mumbai's previous clash against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings along with premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

While Rohit returned, Hardik was not kept in the playing XI against KKR rested for the clash, leaving the cricket enthusiasts confused with his omission. Here are a few reactions:

Why isn't Hardik Pandya playing? Resting him for T20 World Cup can be one reason. But for how long will he kept wrapped in cotton. His form is also a concern for India's ambition of winning T20 World Cup.#IPLT20#MI #hardik #pandya #MIvKKR — Tej_Sports (@ItsTej) September 23, 2021

Saurabh Tiwary is still in the playing 11. #MI protecting Hardik Pandya for the WC nonsense? #MIvKKR #IPL2021 — Abhishek-Cric (@CricketWithAbhi) September 23, 2021

Can anyone tell me why Hardik Pandya is not playing today ? #MIvKKR — Debojit Nath (@Deb22dn) September 23, 2021

Hardik Pandya is still not fit — (@LoyalSachinFan) September 23, 2021

Hardik Pandya's injury is a huge concern. Hope he's well and good before WC. And it's just a niggle — Tanmay Patel #Yaari (@Tanmay_1845) September 23, 2021

West Indies' Kieron Pollard had led the side against Chennai Super Kings in the absence of Rohit, who had a dodgy knee while Pandya also missed the game due to a niggle.