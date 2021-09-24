IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: Kolkata skipper Eoin Morgan, his playing XI fined for slow over-rate

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan and his playing XI have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 game against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday (September 23, 2021). While Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs, the rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their individual match fee.

"As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs," the statement read.

Earlier in the match, the Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance against the Rohit Sharma-led side and won the game by seven wickets. With this win, the side has also entered the top-four in the points table.

Venkatesh Iyer (53 off 30), playing his second IPL game, displayed a wide range of his strokes alongside Rahul Tripathi (74 not out off 42) to enable KKR to chase MI's modest total of 155 for six with as many as 29 balls to spare.

For Mumbai, Quinton de Kock had struck an entertaining 55 before Kolkata bowlers bounced back in the last 10 overs, conceding 75 runs and taking five wickets.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 155/6 (Quinton de Kock 55, Rohit Sharma 33; Lockie Ferguson 2-27) vs KKR 159/3 (Rahul Tripathi 74*, Venkatesh Iyer 53, Jasprit Bumrah 3-43). (ANI)