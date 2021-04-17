IPL 2021 MI vs SRH, Match 9 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Online

IPL 2021 MI vs SRH, Match 9 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Game no. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday (April 17).

SRH will be desperate for a win as they have lost both their matches in the IPL 2021 so far.

MI, meanwhile, have won one of the two matches they have played so far.

SRH batsmen have made a hash of things thus far, especially in their previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which they lost from a position of strength while chasing a modest target.

With MI boasting of bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, SRH will need a batsman who can bat long and ensure that others play around him. Additionally, captain and opener David Warner's battle with Boult could decide the course of the match.

On the other hand, MI’s power-hitters have failed in both the matches, in the loss to the Bangalore franchise and in the win over Kolkata Knight Riders, and now they will be desperate to do well against SRH.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) start?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be held on Friday (April 17).

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 730pm IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between MI and SRH will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.

MI vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan