IPL 2021

IPL 2021: More trouble for KKR as Eoin Morgan risks getting BANNED, fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Morgan became the third captain to cop the fine after CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma and now risks a potential ban for one match later in the T20 league.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan bats against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2021 match in Mumbai. (Photo: IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan’s Wednesday (April 21) night went from bad to worse at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. First his side slipped to a third loss in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and then the Englishman was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate against the Chennai Super Kings.

Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct and not maintaining a minimum over-rate as KKR bowlers were taken apart by three-time champions CSK, who posted 220/3 after batting first. Morgan became the third captain to cop the fine after CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma and now risks a potential ban for one match later in the T20 league.

“Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21,” IPL said in a statement.

“As it was his team`s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh,” it added.

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh in fine on the first instance of slow over-rate. On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled (Rs 24 lakh) while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or Rs 6 lakh – whichever is lesser.

When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of Rs 30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee – whichever is lesser.

In match number 15 of the ongoing IPL, CSK first posted a mammoth total of 220/3 in their allotted 20 overs and then bundled out KKR for 202, thus registering their third win of the tournament.

(with ANI inputs)

