हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni is the ‘master’, high praise from RCB coach Simon Katich

Virat Kohli’s RCB and MS Dhoni's CSK are currently at the top two positions in the IPL points table. The two side will face off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni is the ‘master’, high praise from RCB coach Simon Katich
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will face Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai. (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich labelled Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni as ‘master’ and said that his side has a huge amount of respect for CSK. RCB and CSK will be locking horns against each other later on Sunday (April 25) at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli’s RCB and CSK are currently at the top two positions in the IPL points table.

“Dhoni is a master, isn’t he? They are sitting at the top with three wins, they have had a fantastic start, they have fantastic players, we have a huge amount of respect for CSK, it is going to be great game, we have seen some great games in Mumbai already. CSK has a very damaging batting line-up but we know our bowling line-up has performed well this season,” said Katich in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

Pacer Kane Richardson who played his first game of the season for RCB against Rajasthan Royals also said that CSK has a fantastic batting lineup so RCB will have their task cut out. “It was enjoyable to finally play. It has been good watching the boys play in the first three games but it was good to finally get out there and play and be a part of the winning team. I have been rusty myself, it was great,” said Richardson.

“It all depends on the conditions at the Wankhede. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, are in form and they are batting well, so we will come up with some plans to stop them. They have experience throughout their team, they have won a lot of IPLs so it is going to be a really good game,” he added.

RCB have won all of their four matches and the side is at the top of the IPL table with eight points. On the other hand, CSK has won three games and lost one in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Royal Challengers BangaloreChennai Super KingsVirat KohliMS Dhoni
Next
Story

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2021: It’s Rishabh Pant vs David Warner, vice-captain, probable playing XIs for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 20

Must Watch

PT33M13S

Oxygen Crisis: Oxygen war continues in Delhi hospitals