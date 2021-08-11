IPL 2021: MS Dhoni lands in Chennai, fans celebrate CSK skipper’s arrival - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Tuesday (August 10) landed in Chennai to prepare for the remaining matches of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) before the team head to the UAE where the tournament will be held from September 19 to October 15.

"Lion Day Entry," CSK posted with a photo of Dhoni on its Twitter handle about the captain reaching the city.

Meanwhile, CSK fans also celebrated the arrival of Dhoni, who was with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

A bunch of Indian players will travel to the UAE most likely on August 13, a top CSK official said.

"Indian players in the team, whoever is available, will travel to UAE on August 13 in all likelihood," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan told PTI.

"There will be no camp in Chennai before the CSK players fly out to the UAE," Viswanathan confirmed.

The second half of the IPL 2021 will be held in UAE from September 19 after the tournament was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in its bubble.

The BCCI then decided to conduct the remaining matches in the UAE, which successfully hosted IPL 2020. CSK resumes its IPL campaign on September 19 with a match against Mumbai Indians.

The Dhoni-led side was in the second spot with 10 points after seven games before the T20 league was postponed.