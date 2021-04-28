IPL 2021: MS Dhoni says, ‘Hindi mein nahi bol sakta hun’ when THIS batsman walk in, watch

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is not only a master tactician but also a hilarious commentator when it comes to quips on the stump mic with the gloves on. After a lacklustre campaign in 2020, when CSK failed to make the Playoffs for the first time in IPL history, Dhoni’s side are back to their best in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. A win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (April 28) will propel them back to the top of the points table.

In their fifth match of the season, CSK ended Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s four-match winning streak on Sunday (April 25) with a comprehensive 69-run win. After hammering unbeaten 62 off just 28 balls, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his good show with the ball as Dhoni continued to give valuable tips from behind the wickets. With in-form RCB batsman Glenn Maxwell at the crease, Dhoni told Jadeja: ‘dande par rakh, maarne de (keep bowling at stumps, let him hit)’. Jadeja followed the instructions and clean bowled Maxwell – who witnessed his first failure with the bat this season.

As new batsman Harshal Patel walked in to bat, Dhoni told Jadeja, “Hindi mein nahi bol sakta hun (I can't speak in Hindi now).”

You can seen the video here…

In the 19th match of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs to get their fourth consecutive win this season. This was Bangalore’s first defeat in IPL 2021. Earlier, Bangalore had won four matches in a row. Batting first after winning the toss, Chennai Super Kings scored 191/4 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB managed to score just 122 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Earlier in the tournament, as Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler dispatched one of Jadeja’s deliveries for a six, the umpires had to get a new ball. Dhoni once again showed why is he one of the wisest cricketing brains in world cricket as he told Jadeja, “sookha ball hai, ghoomega (it’s a dry ball, it will turn).” Jadeja soon went on to bowl Buttler (49) who was the set batsman for the Royals.

Dhoni, who has been a huge mentor for Jadeja in the past, was full of praise for the CSK all-rounder. “Jaddu is somebody who can change the game on his own. In the last few years, we have seen significant change in batting and it is worth it to give him that extra bit of time, extra deliveries. The bowlers have found it difficult to contain left-handers, and that helps as well. You cannot really predict the quantum of victory. There is no control to how many runs or wickets,” Dhoni said after the RCB game.